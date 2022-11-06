This past week an early season snowstorm showed up out west and brought much needed precipitation to some of the Western states.
Snow fell from Washington to the mountains of California. We also took note of the building mound of cold air in Alaska as temperatures in Fairbanks only reached 9 degrees this past Wednesday after an overnight low of 2 degrees below zero.
Later, after winter really gets going, this build-up of cold air likes to push southward to pay a visit to Southwestern Pennsylvania. The cold air is known as the Polar Vortex and travels from the Arctic regions via of the upper level winds or the jet stream as these winds are commonly known.
Last year we only had one visit from the Vortex which brought some very cold below zero weather and at this stage it is too early to get all excited as some years we see repeated visits while other years the Vortex stays in the Arctic or visits Siberia.
Here in the Uniontown area we have had an interesting autumn season with chilly but sunny, beautiful weather for much of October although the last week of the month saw temperature climb into the 70s, and November has started off on the warm side with above average temperatures.
Mother Nature took advantage of the sunny days and put on one of the best fall foliage shows in decades. The leaves are just about all down now and folks are busy with their rakes and blowers before it gets too cold and wet to deal with all the leaves in their yards.
I have had several opportunities to do a bit of hiking to check on the other winter weather forecasts that are put out by our furry friend in the woods. You may recall that last week we gave you the upcoming winter forecast from the Climate Prediction Center that is calling for November to be on the mild side with drier than normal conditions and the longer look for the next three months to see both temperatures and rainfall to be about average.
Our furry friends are a bit confused this year as our Wooly Bear Caterpillars are mostly a mixture of black and brown with a few all white ones. One day while I was out in the kayak I saw a white Wooly Caterpillar swimming in the water and had been unaware they could swim. It was an interesting and beautiful sight.
People swear by the caterpillars as a predictor of the coming winter with mostly brown forecasting a mild winter and mostly black indicating a lot of cold and snow.
Actually the black and brown bands have a lot to do with the caterpillar’s age and nothing to do with its ability to forecast the weather. The lack or abundance of acorns also has little to do with the coming winter and a whole lot to do with the late spring frost we experienced. Furry animals are always furrier as winter approaches since they are well adapted to preparing for the colder season.
Average winter temperatures are 38 for the high and about 18 for the morning low. When the Polar Vortex visits we can see temperatures below zero and when the January thaw comes up from the south we can see a January day around 70.
The best forecast for winter is to be prepared. Winter is also the season of our holidays and a time to be indoors enjoying the warmth of family, friends and the comfort of home.
