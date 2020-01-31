Winters attempted comeback in January just never lived up to expectations. It did get down to a low of 10 degrees one morning and 5 degrees was reported in the mountains; but this is January in Southwestern Pennsylvania and one must ask where was the cold air hiding?
Turns out, the cold air this passed month stayed where it belongs in Alaska and northern Canada. Fairbanks, Alaska stayed well below zero most of the month with several weeks of temperatures in the 30 to 40 below zero range. Even the folks in Alaska were surprised with the cold as the past few winters there had been on the mild side and 2019 turned into one of the warmest in decades.
One surge of cold air did make it southward in late January and even Florida had a morning or two in the low 30s. This past week Fairbanks had a low of -32 degrees and a high temperature of -23. The Uniontown area almost always sees a few days of below zero weather in January, but not this year.
We did see 14 days above 50 degrees, 4 days above 60 and a high for the month of 74. Even in the mountains, the monthly high reached 70 degrees. January temperatures in our region average 39 for the high and 20 for our morning low. For the month, we are running about 6 degrees above normal. January snows were on the light side and melted away in a day or two.
This weekend, the little town of Punxsutawney comes alive with the anticipated weather forecast from Phil the famous groundhog. Will there be an early spring or will winter try and make a stand since so far winter has been hiding in the Arctic? People come from all over the country to celebrate Groundhog Day. It’s a lot of fun and festivities and motels and restaurants are filled. The movie Groundhog Day was made in 1993 with Bill Murray as the famous weatherman who finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again. If the furry creature sees his shadow six more weeks of cold and snow are forecast. No shadow then anticipate more mild weather.
Not to compete with Phil, but to add a few thoughts to what may be in store for us, the average February temperature in our area begins to increase in response to the increasing amounts of daylight. Sunrise and sunset on the first st day of the month are 7:27 a.m. and 5:37 p.m. and by month’s end are at 6:52 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. February sees 10.5 hours of daylight versus just 9.5 for January. Temperatures increase from a high of 40 degrees and a low of 21 on the February 1st to a high of 46 degrees and a low of 24 by month’s end.
The folks at the Climate Prediction Center are calling for February to see both temperatures and precipitation to be about normal for the month, and it looks like the private weather prophets are forecasting an average month. I think I will put my money on Phil. Sunday morning is the big day.
