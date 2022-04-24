The Uniontown area has certainly seen its share of rainy days this spring and along with the rain it has been constantly gloomy and cold.
It seems like just about when you can’t take the dreary weather anymore we do get a bit of a break but it only lasts for a day then the clouds quickly overspread the area and precipitation starts again and continues for several days.
It’s not been one of those quick “April showers bring May flowers” that the saying is talking about but days of dreary skies filled with rain, drizzle and even some sleet, hail and snow. Since March 24th some form of precipitation has fallen on every day but two. As I write this Wednesday the 20th of April we have had just over 15 inches of snow in the mountains just east of Uniontown since the March 24th date. This morning we awoke to icy and snow covered roads and over three inches of new snow.
Lower elevations escaped much of the snow and it once again proves the Lake Effect weather that brings so much extra snow to the higher elevations and areas along interstate 80 in Northern Pennsylvania. Since temperatures decrease with elevation at a rate of about 5 degrees per 1,000 foot of elevation gain this adds to the abundance of snow in our mountains.
My home at Chalk Hill sits at 2,000 feet of elevation and is usually 5 degrees colder than Uniontown. The summit at over 2,400 feet is usually some 6 or 7 degrees colder than the city. Cold air flowing across the waters of the Great Lakes picks up moisture and is transported southward were it is lifted by the mountains and deposited in the form of snow showers and squalls. This is why we had some 15 inches of snow while Uniontown had just inch or so.
Quick frankly, most folks, myself included, are tired of this weather pattern which has been caused by the continued presence of La Nina, a weather pattern that has been with us since late fall and has allowed for storms to continue to ride across the country bringing the clouds and rain and then as the storms move east a flow of colder air visits from the north along with its added Lake Effect precipitation.
Spring is usually about the advancing of the warmer air and the retreat of the colder air, however, this year the cold air has been rather stubborn in its retreat. This weekend should see a nice surge of warm air but the 10-day forecast has us returning to some colder air this week but this time without the real intense cold and snow and perhaps more sunshine to replace the gloomy skies.
The warm weather this weekend should give area lawns and shrubs a bit of a jump-start after all the cold temperatures of the past weeks.
Wildflowers and bushes should begin to show their spring colors as Mother Nature gets ready for the explosion of spring growth over the coming weeks.
Those May flowers are on their way.
