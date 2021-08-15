It’s been another hot and dry year in the west.
Each day we see the pictures of fires racing up hillsides consuming homes and entire towns. People fleeing from homes and many returning to find only a pile of ashes where their home once stood.
Firefighters weary from the constant battle to save lives and property. In addition to the fires the long-standing drought is also taking its toll on water supplies and you can see the desperation of officials as they continue to grapple with solutions.
These are terrible and difficult times and it appears that it will only get worse as the ravages of our changing climate continue. We now average over 75,000 wildfires and consume over 10,000,000 acres each year to these fires.
Now it’s the start of the hurricane season and once again the predictions are scary as the waters are warmer and this tends to produce more frequent and stronger storms.
Some recent scientific articles talk of the possible collapse of the Gulf Stream, a ribbon of warm water ocean currents that affects a lot of the world’s weather including our own.
So far we have been fortunate here in Southwestern Pennsylvania as the heat and drought have been in the south and west and we have actually had a decent summer so far.
A recent article in the Guardian titled, “Sixty years of climate change: the warnings that were missed and ignored,” discusses how the climate began to change in the 60s but no one, not even the climate scientists, recognized it. There were crop failures in the Soviet Union and India but they were just attributed to unlucky weather.
The weird weather next affected Africa and its suffering was masked by other struggles.
In the 70s weather problems became more widespread but few became willing to see the pattern. The headlines from around the world told a story not fully understood or one we didn’t want to face. There was no public outcry and the world was in the midst of an energy shortage.
A few scientist and studies included models for a warming planet of 3-to-5 degrees. Little heed was paid to these warnings and today we are all seeing the results of that denial.
I am encouraged by the sheer number of studies, reports, articles and actions that are starting to take hold. We even seem to be moving in the direction of the political will that is necessary to recognize that, yes, we have a problem and, better yet, we can do something about it as we are certainly there.
No doubt action will be painful at times but for our children’s sake and future what we do now is going to be vital.
Yes we are there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.