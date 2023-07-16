071623 fawns

Ben Moyer

Deer are common sights in our region, but children delight at encounters with “babies.” Now is peak time to see active fawns accompanying their mothers.

At my age, if you have both nature and children in your life, you’re twice blessed. This truth came clear on recent occasions when we were traveling around on routine errands, accompanied by our granddaughter. At least twice, we’ve seen white-tailed does, accompanied by fawns, along roads in low-traffic locations where it was safe to tarry and watch.

