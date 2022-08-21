So often we are in such a hurry to open a site or engage in an activity that we simply just quickly scroll down skipping pages just to get to the accept click and get on with the activity.
It’s a bit different when we are engaging in an activity that may involve a bit of risk, like skiing, boating, zip lining or activities on waterways, like rafting, canoeing or other activities. Many times we may have driven a distance and are anxious to get on with the activity when we are presented with a form to be signed or a click to accept.
The broad term for these forms is called liability waivers but they usually mean a whole lot of different things depending on the activity. First off parents cannot sign their child’s rights away. They can sign a parental permission slip acknowledging that an activity their son or daughter is going to participate in does contain some risks and they are aware of the risks.
What about scout leaders and camp leaders signing for a child; probably a no no? The whole issue of liability waivers is a very complex one.
I have spent over 50 years in the risk management and insurance business and have seen it all as many of my clients were outfitters who provided either guided trips or equipment.
Have you ever looked at the back of your ski ticket? I am sure it contained some form of waiver warning of the risks and acknowledging that you are doing this activity at your own risk. Liability waivers for most adults do give the outfitter or activity provider some measure of protection and shift some responsibility to the person doing the activity but they can never shift away negligence which is defined as failure to use reasonable care, resulting in injury or death to another.
This could involve issues such as proper training of employees, guides and staff or the proper care and maintenance of equipment, premises, etc.
I can remember the first time one of my clients was involved with a fatal accident on the river. It happened in West Virginia on a rainy weekend when eight out of the 10 outfitters because of the weather and very high water decided to cancel and refund trips that particular day. Of course some folks were upset since they had travelled to the river site only to be denied access.
Two of the 10 outfitters continued with their trips that day and on one of them a 34-year-old women drowned when the raft flipped and she was trapped under a rock in the water. Normally in proper conditions rafting is safer than riding in a car but on this day the water levels were too high and the outfitter failed to use reasonable care and the women died leaving a family behind to grieve and go on without a mom or a wife.
There was a liability claim presented by the family and the insurance company looked at the facts, including a signed liability waiver, and decided to pay the policy limits as the outfitter failed to use reasonable care and created negligence that day. The fact that the other eight outfitters cancelled and refunded also played a heavy role in the decision.
High water can add a bit of excitement to a trip but when it compromises safety, people are in danger and this particular incident could have been avoided.
Let’s remember that our outdoors are meant to be enjoyed but under certain conditions we all need to use a bit of common sense and good judgement.
