Last month, this column recounted a near-collision with a black bear on a winding mountain road in West Virginia. The column was an appeal for caution from drivers because wildlife behavior is unpredictable. Large wild animals can dart onto the highway anywhere, at any time, and while it’s regrettable to lose a deer or bear by road-kill, people can be maimed or killed in these mishaps too.
While preparing that column, I asked Game Commission officials in the agency’s Southwest Region office if they could provide the number of black bears killed on Pennsylvania highways annually. They tried to accommodate but those statistics were not immediately available before deadline. Soon after publication, Seth Mesoras, Game Commission Information and Education supervisor in the Southwest tracked down the numbers through the Commission’s black bear program specialist, Emily Carrollo.
Mesoras sent me the black bear road-kill data, which appear in the sidebar accompanying this column. The numbers are interesting in their consistency, year-to-year, but show a long-term upward trend across 25 years. That unfortunate rise is explained by two concurrent factors — more bears and more traffic. It’s also interesting that the single-year record occurred in 2020, when more motorists than ever were driving toward relief from COVID confinement in the state’s forests and parks.
Pennsylvania’s black bear population approximately doubled across the span of statistics, reaching an estimated 20,000 bears statewide in 2021. Black bears also expanded their range during that same time. Once confined to the wilder mountainous regions, bears are frequently seen now in more urbanized places, even around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. One Game Commission officer told me the largest bear he’s ever trapped and re-located in a nuisance complaint was a 700-pounder he caught in the city of Uniontown.
Mesoras told me the same road-kill data for deer is no longer available, though I remember each county’s deer road-kills reported in Pennsylvania Game News magazine years ago. Mesoras said that formerly, Game Commission personnel retrieved all road-killed deer, so they had good numbers on the total. Today, road-kill deer get picked up by various agents, including PennDot, private contractors hired for that purpose, and even private citizens who might retain a freshly hit deer for the venison. So, accurately recording deer-kills is no longer possible. Mesoras’ belief, though, is that the same upward trend seen in bears has happened with deer.
Last Thursday, an incident occurred that brought the road-kill bear data to life. A group had assembled along the Dunbar-Ohiopyle Road to plan a stream restoration project for Jonathan Run, once a popular trout stream degraded by a poorly reclaimed coal surface mine in the 1980s. As the group assembled, state game warden for Fayette County, Bradley Hyde, pulled his truck into the small parking lot the Game Commission maintains for hunters where the road crosses Jonathan Run. Hyde had a glossy-pelted, but dead, young black bear on the rear bumper carrier. He’d picked it up as a road-kill just that morning. Naturally, he was asked where the tragedy happened.
“Northgate Highway in North Union Township.”
Readers will recognize that location as the road leading uphill from Rte. 51, near Giant Eagle to the Rte. 43 interchange, toward Rte. 40 below a cluster of car dealerships and restaurants, not a neighborhood where you would expect to encounter a bear. But someone did.
The Game Commission has embarked on a pro-active effort to reduce bear conflicts in urban and suburban places. Hunting seasons in selected regions are longer, and hunters there can pursue bears with modern firearms, archery equipment, muzzleloaders, and crossbows in specified seasons. Hunters killed seven bears in Allegheny County, surrounding Pittsburgh, last year.
But still, you never know. Wildlife can appear in your headlights anytime, anywhere.
