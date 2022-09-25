black bear road kill

Ben Moyer

State game warden for Fayette County, Bradley Hyde, retrieved this bear on Sept. 15, killed by a vehicle on Northgate Highway in North Union Township.

 Ben Moyer

Last month, this column recounted a near-collision with a black bear on a winding mountain road in West Virginia. The column was an appeal for caution from drivers because wildlife behavior is unpredictable. Large wild animals can dart onto the highway anywhere, at any time, and while it’s regrettable to lose a deer or bear by road-kill, people can be maimed or killed in these mishaps too.

