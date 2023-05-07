This past week was certainly on the cold side with temperatures struggling to get into the 40s at the beginning of the week and only reaching the 50s near the end of the week.
Early morning lows were in the 30s and 40s and these temperatures were 20 to 25 degrees below average for early May when daytime highs the first week of May should be in the low 70s.
Since Mother Nature was ending her show in the Uniontown area I decided that in spite of the cool and damp weather I would take a ride into the mountains to view the unfolding of spring in the higher elevations since the cooler temperatures make for spring to arrive about 2-3 weeks later than in town.
I was not disappointed as the trees were beginning to green and the blossoms were coloring the landscape as they had in town several weeks ago. I was a bit surprised when I arrived in the mountains to see snowflakes falling. While snow and cold are rare in May it still comes as a surprise especially after our warm winter.
Records for our area are a low of 23 degrees on May 1, 1978. The record warmth for May is 93 degrees on May 26, 1993. On May 1, 1963, 1.8 inches of snow blanketed the Uniontown area. Much of Southwestern Pennsylvania saw snow on the 9th of May in 1963 with Pittsburgh reporting 3 inches.
I stopped off in Ohiopyle to visit the Falls which are always spectacular and tour the visitor’s center which was nearly empty due to the weather. Ken Bisbee, the Park Superintendent, advised that the park hosts over a million visitors each year and during the pandemic visitors numbered 1,500,000.
Although I bike several days a week on the Great Allegheny Passage it had been several years since I walked over to the Falls and toured the center. What a treat and what a view of the river. The walk over from the parking area is filled with native wildflowers and the Red Bud trees were in full bloom.
Inside the center is full of interesting displays that tell the story of Ohiopyle; and to think this gem is just a short ride from anywhere in the county.
In addition to the river and the falls, Ferncliff Peninsula is a great hike as is The Great Gorge Trail and both are filled with native wildflowers and easily accessible. If you look carefully the Lady Slippers will be blooming on Ferncliff. Please stay on the marked trails as the Slippers are very delicate.
In addition to the falls and the trails, biking, camping, fishing, rafting and just enjoying a bit of serenity and watching the wildlife is a great way to spend some time in one of the best parks in the country.
Hungry after all the activity or just in need of a coffee or ice-cream? Stop by the Falls Market. The Beef-barley soup is my favorite. With milder weather forecast this coming week they have plenty of outside seating.
On the way home I was pleased to see that a lot of the winter litter has been picked up and a special thanks to those involved as it sure sends a signal to visitors that we care about our area.
I do hope all the political signs will soon disappear as they distract from the natural beauty of the area and many of them are placed on our public roadways and take away from Mother Nature’s beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.