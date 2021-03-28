As we close out the month of March and move into April, Mother Nature is busy preparing the landscape for the annual spectacular of the spring blossoms.
Just a hint of spring growth here and there but as we were travelling through the south last week we were treated to a colorful array of Mother Natures’ offerings.
In Georgia, blossoms on the trees filled the sky and the air was ripe with pollen. Dogwood trees and colorful Azalea bushes mixed with Daffodils, Iris and trees filled with white and pink blossoms. It was truly spectacular and it’s heading our way.
The best color was in the small towns where many home are so nicely landscaped. These small towns are about five-six weeks ahead of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s spring display.
In South Carolina we also saw highways filled with small Redbud trees and exits on the interstates filled with the white of the Bradford pear trees. North Carolina was filled with plantings of yellow daffodils along the interstates. Virginia had some Daffodils and a few Red Buds and when we crossed into West Virginia the land still had its winter feel.
With the vaccine and more openings by states, folks are anxious to get out and do some traveling. For the most part rest stops were clean and just about everybody we encountered had on a mask.
Most travelers we saw, including Diane and I, ordered food for take out to our hotel room and lots of folks appeared to be doing picnics at the rest stops. We had our small cooler filled with goodies and this saved money and made for less stops.
Gasoline has gone up in price and the further north the more expensive. Georgia averaged $2.55 per gallon while South Carolina was $2.59 and North Carolina $2.65. West Virginia gas averaged $2.79 and Pennsylvania with the worst roads was the highest at $2.95 per gallon.
A few business owners are trying to take advantage of the spring traveler. In making a hotel reservation for a $108 room the total turned out to be $171.94. When questioned, we were told the additional was for taxes and fees. Needless to say we found a much better deal across the street.
April temperatures in the Uniontown area start out at an average of 60 degrees on the first and climb to 71 by the end of the month. Morning lows are 36 degrees on the first, increasing to 45 by month’s end. Records for the month are 93 in 1986 and 15 in 1982.
Across Pennsylvania the highest April temperature was 98 and the lowest was five below zero. In 1928 Somerset Pennsylvania recorded 39 inches of snow on April 28th and here in Uniontown we had eight inches while the mountains just east of the city measured several feet of snow from this late season snowstorm.
Looking ahead, the first week of April is forecast have a 45% chance of being warmer and wetter than normal and the long outlook for April, May and June calls for a 60% chance of warmer than normal temperatures and a 55% chance of less rainfall.
In a few days the show that we saw in the southland will be making its appearance here in our area and it will truly be spectacular.
