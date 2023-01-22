Glade Run wild trout 014

Submitted photo

John Dolan, of Connellsville, and secretary of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, collects water samples from a tributary to Glade Run in a remote section of Dunbar Township. The lab-analyzed samples document continued improvement in water quality in Glade Run and in Dunbar Creek downstream.

 Submitted photo

A grant from BHE GT&S, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, supports a key aspect of Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s 25-year commitment to restore Glade Run, a tributary to Dunbar Creek polluted by abandoned and unsuccessfully reclaimed surface mines.

