As I write this article it’s snowing outside and has snowed off and on the entire day.
Most areas just had some accumulations on the grassy areas and roof tops but mountain areas did see an inch or two of snow.
The day before temperatures reached 70 degrees in Uniontown and today we did not make 40. Interesting, that in Alaska, Fairbanks was 57 and Anchorage was a balmy 63 with sunny skies.
Looking ahead the next 2 weeks should see temperatures average a bit above normal in our area as spring returns. Averages are in the mid-to-upper 60s the last 10 days of April.
When I started writing about weather and climate it was difficult to find material for this column on our changing climate. Today there is an abundance of research and written material and I have noticed a change in the public perception on the issue of climate change.
It might be that the political will is beginning to change and when this happens big changes can happen quickly. We have just witnessed what can happen when the political will exists to accept what is happening and take action on the issue.
The recent issue of Covid is a great example when we put our will and resources to a problem. As climate change continues to ravage our communities with increased fires, floods and storms, a plan of action will be needed that must have political will.
Today, I attended a forum on Zoom dealing with Climate Solutions from a Conservative viewpoint. I have attended several of these over the past six weeks and the approach offered to the issue of our changing climate is through risk reduction and mitigation. We discussed the hot housing market in Florida and the rapid move of people from north to south and away from big cities as Covid took hold last year.
Many of the new buyers were ready and Covid accelerated their decisions but behind the first wave is the underlying problem of moving into harm’s way especially when it comes to coastal zones and areas that are subject to floods and fires.
Both the mortgage and insurance industries are growing concerned. Last year insurance companies paid out losses from extreme weather of $150 billion and it is only projected to get worse as the climate crisis accelerates. Florida has 300,000 properties in harm’s way and insurance companies in our western states are beginning to look at the $2 trillion dollars of properties of California real estate that is at risk from wildfires.
Time magazine this week had an excellent article on the “Climate Real Estate Bubble” that looks like it will push us to another financial crisis similar to the housing bubble of 2008 and its recession after math.
Millions of American homes are vulnerable and the insurance industry is concerned. The Federal Flood insurance program has been unsound for years with the resulting bailout by congress that forces the tax-payers to pay to rebuild homes in known flood zones.
Banks are also beginning to rethink lending in the high-risk zones. The Dept. of Housing and Urban Affairs are worried about of wave of mortgage defaults as homeowners in coastal zones, high fire areas and flood zones consider their risk from climate and start running for the hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.