The slate of deer seasons approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners for the 2021-22 license year will allow for concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season in all Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).
The board had authorized concurrent seasons in 10 WMUs in the 2020-21 seasons, mainly in WMUs in which Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) had been detected in free-ranging deer. By expanding concurrent seasons statewide to all WMUs, the board has provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless deer, and reduced confusion about which WMUs are open to antlerless hunting.
In adopting a statewide concurrent season, the board noted allowing antlerless deer hunting throughout the season is not intended to increase the antlerless harvest. Deer populations are managed through the allocation of antlerless licenses. On average, one antlerless deer is harvested for every four antlerless deer licenses allocated.
In most WMUs, antlerless license allocations were decreased with the move from a seven-day to a 14-day concurrent season. But because deer-population objectives determine harvest goals, and therefore the allocation of antlerless licenses, the allocations are not decreasing everywhere. For example, in WMUs where the deer population is increasing, but the deer management plan goal is to stabilize the population, an increase in harvest is needed. As a result, the antlerless allocation has increased to achieve a higher harvest. In WMUs with chronic wasting disease (CWD), similar increases in allocation and harvest are necessary.
Providing for the concurrent antlerless and antlered season provides hunters with additional time to meet the deer management objectives in each WMU and takes into account the potential for inclement weather to negatively affect hunting opportunities during the firearms deer season.
