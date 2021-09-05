The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will meet Sept. 10 and 11 at the agency’s Southwest Region Office in Bolivar.
The meeting on Friday, Sept. 10 begins at 2 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
Public comment — limited to five minutes — will be accepted at the Saturday, Sept. 11 meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.
The agenda for the September meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “About Us,” on the right side of the homepage, select “Events & Board Meetings,” then click the “agenda” link.
The Game Commission’s Southwest Region Office is located at 4820 Route 711 in Bolivar.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.
The meeting is scheduled to be livestreamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comment. The livestream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel.
