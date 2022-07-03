The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will meet July 8 and 9 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.
The meeting on Friday, July 8 begins at 1 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
Public comment – limited to five minutes – will be accepted at the Saturday, July 9 meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.
The agenda for the July meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “About Us,” on the right side of the homepage, select “Events & Board Meetings,” then click the “July 9, 2022 Draft Agenda” link.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.
The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The livestream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel.
