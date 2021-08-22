Hunters or hikers who find a large wooden box cabled to a tree on the Forbes State Forest are asked not to disturb the structure.
Many hands and minds worked together to put it there. The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry, a subdivision of the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, wants outdoor enthusiasts to know the boxes are artificial den sites for fishers, a large member of the weasel family native to these mountains. Fishers disappeared from region forests sometime in the late 1800s but, with help, are making a comeback.
About four feet tall and a foot-and-a-half wide, the den boxes are a substitute for natural cavities in large trees, the female fisher’s preferred site to rear her cubs. Each box has a small rectangular opening in one upper corner where the expectant female can enter.
“We know we have fishers here, but we also know our forest lacks natural cavities in big trees,” said Don Stiffler, assistant district forester for DCNR’s Forbes Forest District. “We learned of a study of den box use by fishers in Minnesota, and when we considered our extensive forest cover on Laurel and Chestnut ridges, we thought the same approach might work here, to give fishers that one habitat element that’s lacking.”
The Forbes State Forest covers 55,000 acres of mountainous terrain in Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties.
Fishers exhibit the familiar weasel shape — low-built and long — but are much larger, about fox-size. Males can weigh up to 20 pounds, and a large female 12 pounds. The fur is typically dark- or chocolate-brown and is sometimes highly valued in the fur industry. They have short, rounded ears and five clawed toes on front and back feet, which show clearly in tracks left in snow.
Stiffler explained that despite interest in improving fisher habitat, his budget had no manpower or spare cash to make it all happen.
“We saw an opportunity to utilize the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps to fill the gaps,” Stiffler said.
Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps (POC), administered by DCNR, offers work experience and natural resource education to young people who complete recreation and conservation projects on public lands around the state. Ten-month adult crews (18-25) and 6-week summer youth crews (15-18) work out of headquarters in places as diverse as Philadelphia and St. Mary’s. The youth crew enlisted for the fisher project is based in Greensburg, Westmoreland County.
POC has its own modest budget for construction materials, so with guidance from crew leader Frank Lewis, they bought lumber and accessories, then traveled every day for a week to the Forbes District’s Laurel Mountain maintenance shop, near Laughlintown, and built six den boxes.
“The kids learned to read blueprints, do layout, run jigsaws and other electric tools, plus practice routine carpentry skills like hammering and staining,” Lewis, a teacher in the Penn-Cambria School District, said. “It was a new experience, but they understood the whole project depended on them.”
Stiffler wanted the POC kids to also understand why they were building these ungainly boxes, each weighing nearly 60 pounds, so he asked Pennsylvania Game Commission furbearer biologist Tom Keller to come to Laurel Mountain and give the crew a presentation on fisher ecology.
“This project is passing on to these kids an appreciation of the outdoors,” Keller said. “Unfortunately, most kids are not learning that.”
The POC kids learned that fishers hunt for a varied diet featuring chipmunks, squirrels, other small mammals, birds, insects, and fruit. They are the only efficient predator of porcupines, formerly unknown in the local mountains but spotted more often here in recent years.
“Their diet is so diverse that we aren’t concerned about them targeting any one species,” Keller said. “We’ve examined stomach contents and found a high frequency of fisher parts. So, they even prey on their own kind.
“Fishers in our southwestern counties expanded naturally from a reintroduction in West Virginia in the ‘70s,” Keller continued. “Then Pennsylvania did its own reintroduction in northcentral counties in the ‘90s. Our genetics studies show the two populations are beginning to mix.”
The next step was to find good sites for the boxes. Stiffler asked Charlie Sykes, president of the Pennsylvania Trappers Association (PTA), and Dave Eckels, PTA member and Southwest Pennsylvania director of Fur Takers of America, to cruise the forest and select sites where the boxes would be found and used by female fishers. Sykes and Eckels picked two sites near Mt. Davis, Pennsylvania’s highest point, two sites on Laurel Mountain, and two on Chestnut Ridge in Fayette County near the West Virginia border.
“Anything that furthers public education about furbearers and their conservation, Pennsylvania Trappers Association is all in,” Eckels said.
On a humid day with storms threatening on Chestnut Ridge, the POC kids packed two boxes far off trail, plus a ladder, ropes, and tools. Local forestry workers Dave Gilbert and Alan Treacher climbed the ladder to secure the boxes to big red oaks with plastic-coated cables, leaving just enough room for the trees to expand with growth.
Biologist Keller accompanied the group into the woods, explaining that female fishers have a small home range, and they select the den. Males, he said, rove through the territories of many females, breeding with all they can, but the male plays no role in raising the young.
POC also purchased trail cameras that will monitor each box to document use of the structures by fishers.
Lewis pointed out that POC is an excellent opportunity for young people of high school age who desire work experience in the outdoors. “The program emphasizes diversity in background and gender but was suspended last year when COVID arose,” he said. “Because of that uncertainty, this year POC received few applications. I encourage kids and young people to learn about the Outdoor Corps and apply. If there’s enough interest, the DCNR may start up a new team in a new community.”
Interested young people or their parents can learn more about Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps at www.dcnr.pa.gov/outdoorcorps
“These kids are the future,” Stiffler said as the group hiked out of the woods. “Maybe they will work for us some day as a full-time career in conservation.”
