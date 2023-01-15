How cold does it have to be to earn the title of BRUTAL?
I am sure everybody’s answer would be different and depends on where you live or work.
For the Floridian, temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s prompt the National Weather Service to issue Wind Chill Warnings and children can be seen waiting for the school bus with mittens, scarves, tossle caps, and their heaviest jackets.
It is interesting to note that the word tossle cap is unique to the Pittsburgh area and known elsewhere as knit caps, head caps, hats and just simply head coverings. I never leave home in the winter without mine as they can fit in most pockets and sure come in handy if the winds begin to blow or the temperatures take a sudden chill. Even when I am in Florida I keep one handy for a chilly morning bike ride.
Temperatures in Florida over the Christmas Holiday were in the 20s and 30s in northern counties and in the 30s with strong northerly winds in southern counties. Locals used the word Brutal and so did visitors from the north who expected Florida sunshine and warm temperatures.
To the person living in Fairbanks, Alaska where the Arctic winds howl and the temperatures are well below zero much of the winter, perhaps Brutal might be the cold on Jan. 14, 1934 when the low temperature plunged to a record 66 degrees below zero. Another cold day for Fairbanks was Christmas Day 1961 when the high was a 50 degrees below zero. Prospect Creek Alaska holds the record for the state at 79.8 below zero. Now that’s what I would call BRUTAL.
In the lower 48 states, Embarrass, Minnesota, a hamlet of just 700 people, has recorded 64 below zero on Feb. 2, 1996, which is Groundhog Day.
So far we have been talking about actual air temperatures but when we add wind chill values the above are rather mild. The little town of Amber, Alaska recorded a temperature of -66 and a wind chill temperature of -120 degrees ... beyond brutal.
Closer to home, the coldest temperature in Pennsylvania was a -42 degrees at Smethport, Pennsylvania which is located in McKean County. Here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, Uniontown has a record of 22 degrees below zero and Pittsburgh comes in at -20. Our nearby mountains have seen -27 at Chalk Hill and -34 in Elliottsville.
Other locations that could attach the word Brutal to their cold temperature readings are Florida with 2 below zero in Tallahassee on Feb. 13, 1899 and Alabama with -27 at New Market on Jan. 30, 1966. Arizona, a state not known for its cold, has a record low of -41, and even in Hawaii the thermometer has been known to get down to 12 degrees. Every state in the lower 48 has a record cold below zero.
This weekend should see some cold temperatures in the Uniontown area but a nice mild trend is expected to follow and last for the next 10 days or so. Mid-January the days are getting longer and after the 21st average temperatures take a turn upward.
Stay warm!
