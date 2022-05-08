Spring turkey hunts are all different. You never know what you’ll see or experience.
A hunt I was fortunate to make last week brought new friends, a new and remote location, purpose, and an exciting duel with a gobbler that proves the worth of a simple, but often artistic, device — the turkey call.
There was purpose to the hunt because it was also an informal meeting of officials with Hunters Sharing the Harvest, the program that has channeled two million pounds of venison, donated by hunters, to needy people in the state since 1991.
John Plowman, Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s former executive director, invited me along. Though retired, Plowman remains involved, helping plan events that draw public attention to the program.
I serve as the volunteer coordinator for Hunters Sharing the Harvest in Fayette and Greene counties, and our host for the hunt was Mike Marks of Pittsburgh, newly appointed to the Hunters Sharing the Harvest board of directors. In addition to hunting turkeys at Marks’ Longbeard Farm in far western Greene County, we’d make initial plans for some press events to promote venison donation later in 2022. Marks is also the author of “Neil Cost, Magic With Wood, a photographic collection of unique and rare turkey calls.”
Tim Johnson, an attorney from Pittsburgh, is Marks’ partner in owning and maintaining Longbeard Farm, where an original log cabin, built in 1845, serves as camp headquarters.
The camp is in the southwestern corner of the Pennsylvania’s southwestern-corner county. You can’t get much deeper in that corner than Longbeard Farm, flanked by West Virginia to the south and west nearby. It’s a steep hill-and-hollow landscape, where narrow pastures arc through old oak and hickory woods along the contours, making the grazing and hay land “level” as possible in that place.
Tim and I paired to hunt together on Tuesday morning. He knows the land, so I followed in the dark through a winding pasture that ended at a line of big trees masking a deep wooded hollow beyond.
At daybreak we sat against the tree-line facing the field, backs to the woods. We scratched out yelps and clucks on slate and box calls, but no turkeys gobbled. Only a coyote appeared at the top of the pasture and slunk toward us in the grass, hoping for a turkey dinner.
We were about to move toward a gobbler we’d heard far off to the east when I heard a gobble in the hollow behind us. Tim and I spun around to sit against the opposite side of our trees to face the hollow where the turkey was lurking.
Using both slate and box calls, we coaxed out clucks, yelps, and purrs. The turkey gobbled in response but refused to come any nearer. At times he sounded farther away, then he’d return to his original location and gobble again. But despite his interest, he would not climb the hill into shotgun range.
We decided to get more aggressive with our calling, racking out clucks in rapid succession to imitate a hen turkey’s “cackle.” Sometimes, that heightened intensity will pique a reluctant gobbler’s ardor.
That prompted a surprise that turned to our advantage. A hen turkey popped over the rise and began cackling and “cutting” just 15 yards from my position. Apparently, the real hen was annoyed with interloping females trying to lure her gobbler. She called so loudly and so fast there was no way we could compete with her racket. Your hands won’t move that fast to operate the call.
The commotion titillated the gobbler that had refused to approach. He gobbled much nearer than he’d been all morning. Then, he roared a gobble from just over the rise, so loud and shrill we knew he was only yards away. I placed the gun on my knee and swung it toward the noise, and the gobbler strode over the crest in full strut, his lush beard jutting forward and his head flame-red.
The gobbler was nearer to Tim, to my right, but Tim still couldn’t see him over the crest. I didn’t know that and waited for Tim to shoot, and waited. Tim’s shot didn’t come, and the turkey got suspicious. He shrank down, gave an alarm “putt,” turned, and started pacing back down the slope. On the way he crossed my shotgun’s bead-sight, and I squeezed the trigger. He was a beautiful mature gobbler with 1.25-inch spurs and a 10-inch beard. Tim and I admired him, I tied on my tag, and started the long carry back to the cabin.
Our discourse with that gobbler points out the versatility, usefulness, and artistry of turkey calls. We used two different call concepts on the hunt — slate and box — but call-makers have produced lots of other designs across the years.
Pennsylvania is a hotbed of call-maker craftsmen, who make turkey calls out of sheer love for the excitement, beauty, and unique experience that is turkey hunting. Most calls peal out sound produced by friction, as wood slides across wood, or a wooden peg scrapes a face of slate.
Other calls use the breath of the user. Early calls, perhaps inspired by Native hunters, were made from the wing bones of turkeys. The hunter sucks in breath through the hollow bone to imitate a turkey’s yelp.
More recently, call makers stretched a thin latex membrane across a metal frame. The frame is held against the roof of the mouth, and breath exhaled across the latex. If you practice enough, you can make it sound like a turkey.
No matter what call is employed, there’s always a breathless moment of excitement after its tone, waiting for that responding gobble, somewhere in the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.