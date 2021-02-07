Can we trust Phil?
A few days ago we celebrated Groundhog Day, a holiday with celebrations and much fan-fare and adoration of the little furry creature in Punxsutawney, Pa. This has been going on for some 135 years and just about the entire country knows about Phil the groundhog and his ancestors.
Other parts of the country attempt to get in on the action with hedgehogs and other animals, but they are quickly labeled as imposters.
Bill Murray and his famous movie Groundhog Day, made in 1993, are still a big favorite, with a few of the TV movie stations running it continuously for 24 hours on Feb. 2. Some years Phil looks a bit groggy and perhaps you would, too, if you were pulled from your sleep on a cold, snowy morning to face the camera and crowds.
Even with the cold and snow Phil was able to see his shadow and legend has it this foretells six more weeks of winter cold and snow.
From another perspective the climate Prediction Center is calling for the next couple of weeks to be on the cold side with precipitation light. Looking out further, the forecast is for milder weather to return towards the end of the month, and the months of March and April to be milder with a bit more precipitation than average.
Last year we saw many more mild days in January and February, with even some 70s. So far this season, we did have a reading of 60 in the first few days, but the rest of the month we stayed on the chilly side. The low for the month was 11.
Pittsburgh saw a high of just 51 and a low of 8. Normally in January we do see a few days with below zero temperatures, but these seem to be less frequent with our changing weather patterns. The next 10 days could see the thermometer approach some single digit readings as we get a glancing blow from a visit by the Polar Vortex.
Much is being said about the blast of expected cold air, but not all of the cold we see results from the Vortex. I also feel the media tends to hype wind chill temperature, which is not the actual temperature. No doubt, when it is windy on a cold day it does feel worse and requires an extra layer of clothing. Interesting that an actual temperature of 36 degrees and a wind chill of 20 degrees will not freeze water.
The Polar Vortex is a low pressure area with a large mass of swirling cold air found at both the north and south poles. In the utter darkness of the Arctic winter, the air just gets colder and colder and gets larger since there is no sunlight to warm it. Occasionally, the jet stream, which circles this mound of cold air, will weaken and allow a chunk of this frigid, cold Arctic air to break off and travel southward, bringing the cold air with it.
Memorable visits include a plunge in temperatures in our area to minus-22 in Uniontown and minus-34 in the mountains. Back in January, 1977, we saw day after day of below zero weather in our area with a few of those days just reaching daytime highs of zero. In 1899, a Polar plunge sent the temperature down to minus-2 in Tallahassee, Fla. and minus-61 in Montana.
As I write this, it is minus-32 below in Fairbanks, Alaska. Let’s hope the jet stream is only able to pick up a small package of cold polar air when it visits this week. As for Phil, and myself, it’s time for our afternoon nap.
