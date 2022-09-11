Fall from Baughman Rock

Ben Moyer

This view from the Baughman Rock Overlook in Ohiopyle State Park conveys the spirit and purpose of National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24, 2022 — to celebrate the importance of local, state, and federal public lands in American life.

 Ben Moyer

It’s easy to overlook the importance of public lands. But to people who enjoy the outdoors, to businesses that depend on outdoor recreation, and to the fish, wildlife, and natural features that, otherwise, would face constant threat, public lands are priceless state and national treasures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.