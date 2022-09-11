It’s easy to overlook the importance of public lands. But to people who enjoy the outdoors, to businesses that depend on outdoor recreation, and to the fish, wildlife, and natural features that, otherwise, would face constant threat, public lands are priceless state and national treasures.
To remind Americans of the value of their public lands, The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), other conservation groups, and local, state, and federal land management agencies annually hold National Public Lands Day on the fourth Saturday in September. This year National Public Lands Day is Sept. 24.
Since 1994, the event has prompted reflection on the irreplaceable role of public lands in American life and offered opportunities to help improve, restore, and maintain public land resources.
Our region enjoys a mix of public state and federal lands. State lands are more widespread here, but our federal public tracts, like Fort Necessity National Battlefield commemorate some of the most important events in American history and preserve the places where these events happened, plus offer visitors trails to hike and wildlife to enjoy.
Here, though not exclusively, our public lands tend to occupy the mountain ridges. Most notable is the Forbes State Forest, 60,000 acres of mountain forest spanning the heights of Somerset, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties. State forests are mostly “primitive” in that there are few intensely developed facilities, but hold ample space for public enjoyment of low-density outdoor pursuits like hunting, fishing, hiking, primitive camping (with permit), birding, and nature study.
Nearest to Uniontown is the Braddock District of the Forbes State Forest, centered around Elliotsville and the Quebec Hollow area in Wharton Township. Just to the east, the Mount Davis tract of the forest preserves the highest point in Pennsylvania, Mt. Davis, 3,213 feet above sea level. For maps and information about the Forbes State Forest, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov and click on State Forests. You can select the Forbes from among nearly two-dozen state forests across Pennsylvania.
Few regions of Pennsylvania, or any state, enjoy as many nearby state parks as the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania. Here, Ohiopyle, Laurel Ridge, Kooser, Linn Run, Laurel Hill, Laurel Summit, and Keystone state parks are clustered in the highlands. When you consider Ryerson Station State Park in Greene County, we can conveniently enjoy more than 50,000 acres of state park land, equipped with campgrounds, swimming beaches, trails, picnic grounds, and natural history education programs.
Our state parks protect outstanding natural features, like the Youghiogheny Gorge in Ohiopyle State Park, and encourage family-friendly use of public lands through developed recreational amenities. More information on our state parks can be accessed at www.dcnr.pa.gov by clicking on State Parks.
More than 40,000 acres in our area are protected and maintained as wildlife habitat on several tracts of state game lands managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The biggest tracts are State Game Land 51 near Dunbar and State Game Land 111 outside Confluence, but significant tracts also dot Greene County and the Fayette lowlands.
Game lands are purchased with hunting license dollars, not general tax money, so are primarily used for hunting and wildlife conservation. But low-impact public recreation like hiking and nature study are welcome, free of charge to all.
Several special events are planned around the region to commemorate National Public Lands Day 2022. These include:
Volunteer Group Work Day at Forbes State Forest. Volunteers will maintain trails, repair forest signage, manage invasive vegetation, and implement other important forest projects. Registration required. Contact rmahony@pa.gov for details.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will note National Public Lands Day with a Shoreline Cleanup at Youghiogheny River Lake at Confluence, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will celebrate the protection and preservation of public lands set aside for outdoor recreation across the United States. For details, contact Youghiogheny River Lake park ranger Karen Osler at 814-395-3242 or by email at karen.l.osler@usace.army.mil.
West Virginia Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA) and volunteer helpers will clean up an illegal dumpsite and do general litter cleanup on the Monongahela National Forest. Details, information, and registration are available through U.S. Forest Service, Monongahela National Forest, by emailing matthew.j.edwards@usda.gov or by calling 304-799-4334.
Ohiopyle State Park will host a Hawk Watch at the acclaimed Allegheny Front observation point in Somerset County, where thousands of migrating hawks and eagles can be seen soaring past the overlook. In mid-late-September, broad-winged hawks are seen most often, but bald eagles may soar past onlookers. Participants will carpool to the site. Pre-registration required. For details and registration email Barb Wallace at bawallace@pa.gov.
While the Allegheny Front hawk watch site is not public land, state park educational staff who convey understanding and appreciation of public lands and their resources are key assets of public land agencies. The destination site is made available to the public for viewing migrating raptors by the gracious generosity of owners.
For the history of National Public Lands Day and a list of all events nationwide, visit www.neefusa.org.
