Pennsylvania hunters face a new process for buying antlerless deer (doe) licenses this summer. Applications will no longer be mailed in familiar pink envelopes. The schedule for purchasing licenses remains like past years.

Change comes slowly in Pennsylvania hunting and fishing, but it does come. In a little more than two weeks, Pennsylvania deer hunters will confront change to a long familiar but unnecessarily cumbersome process — buying an antlerless deer (doe) license.

