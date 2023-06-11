Change comes slowly in Pennsylvania hunting and fishing, but it does come. In a little more than two weeks, Pennsylvania deer hunters will confront change to a long familiar but unnecessarily cumbersome process — buying an antlerless deer (doe) license.
For decades, hunters seeking an antlerless doe license filled out a paper application, then enclosed it, and a check, in a two-part pink envelope, complete with return postage, and mailed it all to the county treasurer of their choice. The process worked that way because Pennsylvania law dictated that county treasurers were the only legal vendors of antlerless deer licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission determined the number of licenses available in each county or unit, but only the county treasurer could sell those permits.
The law dated back to a time when hunting antlerless deer (does) was a novel and controversial practice. Perhaps having county treasurers dispense the licenses lent an additional air of sober gravity to what many hunters viewed as mortal sin — killing a female deer.
But hunting antlerless deer became not only accepted, but a necessary part of responsible deer management. There is no way to adequately curtail deer populations without annual harvest of females.
Technology also changed, so that all other hunting and fishing licenses, including bear licenses, special turkey tags, trout permits, and duck stamps, could be purchased directly from the Game Commission or Fish Commission online. Lawmakers finally saw, or got persuaded, that the old way of mailing the pink envelope to a county treasurer for processing and mail-back was outdated and redundant.
Last year, the Legislature passed, and Governor Wolf signed a law that annulled county treasurers’ monopoly on selling antlerless tags. So, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26, Pennsylvania resident hunters can purchase an antlerless license for the unit of their choice through the Game Commission’s website (www.pgc.pa.gov) or through their local license issuing agent. The familiar pink envelopes are history.
The demise of the pink envelope is the only substantial change. Still in place is the sequential series of “rounds” during which a hunter can buy only one license at a time, just as before. This schedule prevents hunters with ready access to a computer, or who are more computer-adept than others, from buying up the allocation before others get a chance.
Let’s consider the example of a hunter who customarily buys their general license at a retail outlet. Beginning at 8 a.m. on June 26, but not before, all that hunter needs to do is step up to the counter and, in addition to saying they want a hunting license, indicate they also want an antlerless license for, as an example, Wildlife Management 2C. The agent will print out and issue the “doe” license at the same time they print the general license.
Hunters who buy their general license online will only need to check a box for an antlerless license in the Wildlife Management Unit where they wish to hunt. The antlerless license will be mailed to them just as the general license always has been.
This continues through successive rounds as long as licenses remain available in various units, just as before.
Nonresidents of Pennsylvania may apply for an antlerless license later in the first round, at 8 a.m. on July 10.
The second round begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 24, when any hunter with one license can get another for any Wildlife Management Unit where doe licenses remain available.
Hunters can get their third antlerless license when the third round begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.
When the fourth round begins at 8 a.m. on Monday Aug. 28, hunters can buy additional licenses for any units where the allocation is not sold out, up to their personal limit of six licenses.
It’s expected that it will take about 10 days for licenses to reach hunters’ mailboxes after an online order.
There is one difference that could result in long lines at issuing agents. It’s always been true that you cannot buy an antlerless license until you have already purchased a general hunting license. But formerly, there was about a week-long interval between the date when general licenses went on sale from the Game Commission, and when county treasurers accepted doe license applications by mail.
This year, however, general licenses and doe licenses go on sale at the same time. This could cause a rush at the counter. To avoid the crunch, order online if possible. If you must buy at an agent, take along an old license so you’ll have your Customer ID number available. This will help the agent look up your account quickly, smoothing the process for everyone.
The Game Commission put it this way in a recent release: “By next year (2024), any changes to sales patterns that might result from the new process will be clear. And we’ll all be thoroughly familiar with this new process, which figures to create a lot of convenience in the long run.”
(Ben Moyer is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.)
