One of the great benefits of getting a deer or any wild game, for that matter, is the many great meals a successful hunt provides.
That is, of course, if you happen to enjoy eating wild game, which I certainly do. I consider the wild game and fish I bring home to be a special treat and whenever possible I enjoy preparing a game dinner in a special way. Because of my high regard for cooking game and fish, I have acquired dozens of excellent wild game cookbooks over the years. But my two favorites by far were written by Sylvia Bashline: “The Bounty of the Earth Cookbook” and “Sylvia Bashline’s Savory Game Cookbook.”
Sylvia and her husband, Jim, were two of Pennsylvania’s foremost outdoor writers. Jim became one of my favorite outdoor writers when I was just a teenager reading his articles in the “Pennsylvania Game News” and the “Pennsylvania Angler” magazines.
He later ascended to the position of associate editor for Field and Stream magazine. Sylvia also showcased her talents on the national stage as well with stints as the food columnist for both Field and Stream and Outdoor Life magazines. Together, this exceptional husband-and-wife team traveled all over North America hunting, fishing and writing about their outdoor adventures.
I first met the Bashlines when they moved to nearby Spruce Creek in Huntingdon County in the 1980s. Having the opportunity to have Jim sign my copy of his classic book, “Night Fishing for Trout,” was a great thrill, along with the chance to talk about fishing and hunting with one of my outdoor heroes. I soon became friends with both he and Sylvia. This was also about the time I developed an interest in outdoor writing and photography myself. Both Sylvia and Jim freely provided me with much insight and encouragement back then, and I will never forget their kind support of my budding writing career. Both are now gone, Jim in 1995 and Sylvia in 2011.
When I am blessed with some fresh game meat or fish and want to prepare it in a fitting or special way, my first source of recipes is always “The Bounty of the Earth Cookbook” or “Sylvia Bashline’s Savory Game Cookbook.” The “The Bounty of the Earth Cookbook” was first published in 1979, followed by a revised edition in 1994. And there are several reasons this one remains my go-to among all the game and fish cookbooks in my collection.
All the recipes were well tested. The Bashline’s lifelong outdoor lifestyle and their hunting and fishing travels provided them with a continual and varied supply of wonderful game meat and fish. They also appreciated the goodness of such food, which allowed Sylvia both the motivation and opportunity to perfect a variety of recipes for just about anything from the wild. And her coverage of recipes is quite comprehensive.
From the familiar species of game and fish such as deer, turkey, rabbit, pheasant, trout, walleye and panfish to the more exotic or offbeat such as turtle, bear, moose or antelope. Sylvia has refined some enticing recipes for all of them.
Because any great meal is just more than the main course, many wonderful recipes for side dishes that complement many wild game dinners are also presented, including soups, salads and potato dishes. Several chapters also feature recipes that use other outdoor food items like wild greens, mushrooms, fruit, berries and nuts. For me, nothing a great meal better than a nice glass of wine, and what separates Sylvia’s game cookbooks from most others is the wine recommendations that accompany most of the recipes. These references are thoughtful and chosen to complement individual types of game meat specifically and written in a down-to-earth, informative manner, rather than the pretentious and esoteric verbiage that too often is used to describe wines.
Despite the depth and breadth of “The Bounty of the Earth Cookbook,” the recipes it contains are not complicated or difficult to make and mostly use common, easily obtainable ingredients. Nothing discourages me quicker than a cookbook that seems to embrace being pretentious and beyond the scope of the average home kitchen or pantry.
Sylvia’s cooking instructions are well-written, clear and easy to understand, just as if she was standing next to you in the kitchen. Several chapters highlight specialty cooking methods like smoking, clay pot cooking and Dutch oven cookery. Because of the limited amount of wild game any of us get each year, I probably have tried more of the recipes for grocery store meats than with deer, pheasants or other wild meat and say they are fine with beef, pork or chicken.
Unfortunately, both “The Bounty of the Earth Cookbook” and “Sylvia Bashline’s Savory Game Cookbook” have been out of print for some time. The good news, however, is used copies of both editions are readily available at reasonable prices. I did a quick search last week on both Amazon and eBay and found copies in good condition being offered for as little as $5, so anyone who would like to have one of the classic outdoor cookbooks can certainly do so. You won’t be disappointed.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.