Santa had an easy trip this Christmas as he was able to hitch a ride on the Polar Vortex as it sped southward from the Arctic and engulfed the entire country in a mass of icy winds, snow and frigid temperatures that reached all the way to the Gulf Coast.
The cold was described as brutal and caused a lot of misery for folks traveling home for the holidays. As the cold subsided a few days ago Climate Deniers were in their glory pointing to the record cold that was the opposite of the warmer temperatures that had plagued the country earlier in the year.
But hold on, the cold was transported by a large storm that came in off the Pacific, picked up the cold Arctic air via the vortex winds and spread its cold and misery throughout the country.
Scientists tell us that the warming planet with its increased heat is the source for more energy and this energy translates to more and powerful storms, just like what happened last week. What we experienced was just one at bat and the real issue is the batting average over the long pull and, unfortunately, the trend according to almost all the climate science folks has been and continues to be for a hotter planet.
Simply put, increased warmth equals more heat and more heat translates to more energy and this is simply the fuel for more storms, fires and floods.
An interesting article appeared in WIRED this week, entitled “EL NINO Is Coming-and the World Isn’t Prepared.” For the past two-and-half years the world’s weather has been strongly influenced by a LA NINA pattern that is caused by cooler than normal Pacific waters The climate prediction scientists are forecasting a shift to EL NINO with warmer than normal waters and, as stated above, increased warmth is the fuel for more storms, fires and floods.
Even with the LA NINA pattern in place we saw devastating heat waves, floods and fires and the fear is for even worse conditions to plague food supplies this coming spring and summer and lead to a continuation of the drought that has devastated our Southwest for the past 22 years, drying up what little supply of water remains in many of our lakes and reservoirs in this area.
NASA reported that last year was one of the hottest recorded on planet earth and this occurred in the LA NINA weather phase. What is scary to them is the ending of LA NINA as it transfers to EL NINO and the increase heat at a time when we do not any additional warmth. What scientists really worry about is a climate collapse and as the planet continues to warm we still have a lot of leaders who want to deny that all of this is happening.
You may recall that the first half of November saw temperatures in our area some 15 degrees above normal quickly followed by the last two weeks some 15 degrees below normal. Again, last week we saw the brutal cold and this week we are forecasting early January temperatures to be in the 40s and 50s.
It seems our weather any more looks like normal, if we just add up the averages, but the reality of it all is that the weather is simply a collection of the extremes and while this appears normal at times there is something big going on and Mother Nature is trying to prepare us so that we can use our resources to prepare for what is coming.
Perhaps we need to listen to the scientists instead of those who want to deny that climate change is real. The past few years are strong evidence that it is here and getting worse.
Enjoy the pause from the winter weather and wishes for a good year.
