PGC waterfowl

Ben Moyer

A weather-bound assembly of waterfowl rests on Dunlap Creek Lake.

 Ben Moyer

Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations are invited to virtually attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Annual Waterfowl Briefing, which will be streamed live via the agency’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. The briefing will be recorded, and a link will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.

