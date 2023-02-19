Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations are invited to virtually attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Annual Waterfowl Briefing, which will be streamed live via the agency’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. The briefing will be recorded, and a link will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.
During the live briefing, Game Commission Waterfowl Program Specialist Nate Huck and Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg will be discussing the proposed 2023-24 waterfowl hunting seasons, proposed regulations, proposed federal frameworks and the 2020 waterfowl hunter survey results. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the annual waterfowl briefing live on Facebook again this year,” said Huck. “Hosting the briefing online has allowed us to reach many more people. Those who are interested in learning more, and weighing in, on issues related to waterfowl hunting in Pennsylvania are encouraged to attend.”
Proposed 2023-24 migratory game bird seasons, as well as the 2020 waterfowl hunter survey results, will be posted online at www.pgc.pa.gov and can be accessed by searching, “Waterfowl Hunting and Conservation.” Those planning to tune in to the live briefing are encouraged to review the proposed seasons in advance.
Public comments on the proposed seasons can be submitted via email to waterfowlcomments@pa.gov or via mail to Pennsylvania Game Commission, Bureau of Wildlife Management, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, Pa. 17110-9797 through March 19.
The Waterfowl Open House will take place on March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office. There will be the opportunity to interact with Game Commission staff and partnering organizations on a variety of waterfowl and wetlands related topics, discuss proposed seasons, hear research updates, and see a duck banding demonstration.
“The Northeast Region is excited to host the 2023 Waterfowl Open House and provide waterfowl enthusiasts and the public the opportunity to interact and learn more from Game Commission staff and partnering organizations who work to improve waterfowl populations and wetland habitats throughout Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Wildlife Management Supervisor Kevin Wenner.
With public comments and results of the 2020 waterfowl hunter survey considered, Game Commission staff will prepare and present the recommended 2023-24 waterfowl and migratory bird seasons, bag limits and related criteria to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for final approval.
All migratory bird hunting seasons and bag limits must conform to frameworks set by the USFWS. States select their hunting seasons within these established frameworks. Final seasons will appear in the 2023-24 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which hunters receive with the purchase of license.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission manages and protects wildlife and their habitats and promotes hunting and trapping for current and future generations.
Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for more information about Pennsylvania hunting and wildlife.
