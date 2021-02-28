While at the supermarket a few days ago I happened to notice the front page of The NewYork Times Newspaper.
What caught my eye was three columns of black dots, one for each of the 500,000 Americans who have lost their life to the Virus.
Normally on Sunday I am content to read the Herald-Standard but there was something compelling about seeing all those dots. At home I became mesmerized with the dots and thought about all those lives that each one represented.
Who were these people and why did they all have to die? What about their families who loved them? Could we have done better?
At the top of the page was a dot all by itself representing the first death in the state of Washington on February 29th; 55 days later 50,000 Americans were dead and the clusters of dots were becoming more numerous. Thirty-three days later and another 50,000 dots were added.
By May and June the dots were decreasing and did so until after the 4th of July surge took place.
Another surge of dots occurred after Thanksgiving and then after the Holidays Americans were dying in unprecedented numbers with the column almost completely filled with black dots.
This continued until just a few days ago when a few tiny white spaces could be detected and the number of fellow Americans that died reached 500,000.
This is more than all who died on the Battlefields of both World Wars and Vietnam combined. Each of these dots has left untold misery for the families of these victims; children without parents or grandparents, the loneliness of a lost spouse, a special friend.
I don’t think there is one of us who doesn’t have a black dot representing someone we knew and, unfortunately some have several.
What really made me stare at the dots was the question that needs to be asked. Was all this death and misery necessary? Could some of these lives had been spared if we would have had leadership that led the way rather than constantly declaring the virus was not that bad and we would soon be turning the corner.
As the deaths closed in on the 500,000 it was interesting to see a recent article in the Naples News in which the owner of an upscale grocery chain in Florida does not require patrons or staff to wear a mask and said in the paper that the whole virus thing is a hoax, even after losing a half million Americans.
I can’t help but think that we could have spared some of these dots if we had paid attention to the science and wore a mask and practiced social distancing and didn’t buy in to the hoax theory.
Yes, you may have a right to not wear a mask, but with all of our rights comes the responsibility not to endanger others. Is it such a big deal to put on a mast when you enter a store or encounter others?
Wear a mask and get a vaccine and perhaps there will be less dots on the page, less misery in our world and less suffering. We can do this. You may even find your dot stayed off the page.
