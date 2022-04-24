PITTSBURGH — In recognition of Earth Day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host events at several reservoirs across its multistate region. We invite the public to join us as we clean up the environment, plant trees and restore local ecosystems to support the earth for years to come.
Shenango River Lake
WHEN: April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon WHERE: Route 18 Access Area
Head east on West Lake Road, 300 yards past the campground at 492 W Lake Road, Transfer, PA 16154
Shenango River Lake is partnering with the Shenango River Watchers to host multiple habitat improvement activities and support local ecology. Volunteers are encouraged to join lake staff to plant trees, pollinator plots, and clear out litter. For questions, contact the Shenango River Lake office at (724) 646-1124.
In addition, Pittsburgh District will participate in other Earth Day activities, including:
n At Conemaugh River Lake in Saltsburg, staff and Greensburg Central Catholic students will assist with trail maintenance, install trail signs and assemble bat boxes across the reservoir property.
n At Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, reservoir staff will work with West Penn Power and public volunteers to plant tree saplings throughout the park.
n At Stonewall Jackson Lake in Weston, West Virginia, Hodgesville Elementary School students will join Ranger Scott Hannah for an interpretive dam tour to learn how to take care of the planet from their own homes, such as litter, pollution and water conservation. Students will also learn how the Stonewall Jackson Lake dam’s engineering and water quality systems support the Nation.
n Personnel from Tygart Lake will host an Earth Day booth at Grafton High school for the “Got Fish? Giants of Tygart!” event at 10 a.m. Students can learn about fish, environmental stewardship, and other aquatic species.
Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction has more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects and other projects to protect and enhance the Nation’s water resources, infrastructure and environment.
Know. Take. Wear. Know the waterways. Take a safety course. Wear your life jacket.
For more information on Earth Day activities, and other district events visit: http://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.