NATRONA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting the annual water-safety Lock Fest event at Allegheny River Lock 4 in Natrona, Pennsylvania. Lock Fest is an opportunity for members of the public of all ages to learn about water safety, aquatic wildlife, how to lock through a navigation chamber, and more.
WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.
WHAT: Lock Fest offers attendees the chance to lock through navigation facilities, watch live locking demonstrations, learn valuable water-safety tips, talk to tow operators, meet Bobber the Water Safety Dog, visit educational exhibits, gain knowledge on safe river navigation and more. Staff will have popsicles and offer activities for children in attendance.
WHEN: Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Allegheny River Lock 4, 1 River Avenue, Natrona, Pa. 15065.
INSTRUCTIONS: This free event is open to the public. Parking for the event is limited. A valid ID is required for entry, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Tours are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis in groups of 15. Attendees should wear closed-toed shoes and should avoid bringing purses or backpacks. Weapons are not permitted at this event.
WHY: As part of the Corps of Engineers’ water-safety program, the district seeks to save lives by raising water-safety awareness and waterway knowledge, increasing river users’ understanding of navigation facilities, and amplifying the critical water-safety message: KNOW. TAKE. WEAR. KNOW the waterways; TAKE a water safety course; WEAR your life jacket.
For some, locking through the region’s 23 navigation facilities can be intimidating, and operating a boat on the rivers without proper knowledge and education can increase the risk of injury and damage. Lock Fest provides information that helps the community enjoy the rivers safely and with the confidence that comes with being informed.
