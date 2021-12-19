By now we have all seen the pictures of the devastating tornadoes that have ravaged the Ohio Valley. Lives lost and entire towns wiped away in minutes as the swath of tornadoes raced northward, fueled by some extremely warm moist and unusual December air.
Most tornadoes have a path of about five miles; these storms were different in the distance they traveled, their intensity and the facts that they occurred so late in the season and so far north.
It now looks like the path of the most destructive storm traveled over 250 miles and could be the new record. They also occurred at night, adding to the misery, and the winds were ferocious, well over 150 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service is reviewing the storm paths and damage and will likely rule this was an F4 tornado with winds of 207 to 267 mph.
The F scale was developed by a scientist named Theodore Fujita for the National Weather Service and became operational on Feb. 7, 2007 after he studied damage after tornado events. Only two percent of our tornadoes reach the F4 scale, while 69 percent are classified as F0 and F1 and 24 percent reach F2. Only six percent make it to F3. On rare occasions an F5 tornado will happen and the results are INCREDIBLE DAMAGE.
The criteria for and F4, which I think this one is, amounts to DEVASTATING DAMAGE: few walls if any left standing in well built homes; large steel and concrete missiles thrown far distances. Autos fly through the air and high-rise buildings have significant structural deformation.
Another interesting weather story this week confirmed that the temperature of 100.4 degrees measured on June 20 of last year in Verkhoyansk, Russia, which is located 70 miles north of the Arctic Circle, was an official reading and this is now confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization. It is the highest ever recorded so far north. Records have been kept since 1885.
Temperatures last year averaged some 10 degrees above average in the Arctic. Another record here in the United States has also been confirmed as the world record for heat at 129.92 degrees in Death Valley, California both in the summer of 2020 and again this summer. This is now the official world heat record.
A story just released this week by CBS News confirmed that scientist have found a pocket of warm water under the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica that could collapse in a few years. The warm waters are eroding a shelf of ice that holds the glacier together.
NASA describes this glacier as the “Doomsday Glacier.” It is the largest and fastest melting glacier and is the size of Florida. Its collapse could cause several feet of sea level rise. NASA further reports that sea levels have risen eight inches since 1900 and future rises look very likely. Perhaps time to rethink plans for a beach home or moving to a coastal city.
Closer to home, while the world seems to be coming apart we enjoyed a week of rather mild temperatures for December.
There is also some good news out west with lots of rain for California and heavy snows for the mountains. This is welcome after so much heat, dry weather, droughts and fires.
While none of these events may be a direct cause of climate change it’s a given that a warmer atmosphere and warmer oceans lead to more heat and more heat means more energy to fuel and intensify what is going on around Mother Earth’s planet.
