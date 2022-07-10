What is it about puddles of rainwater that kids cannot resist? How many times have you witnessed a small child jumping, splashing and giggling as they play in the rainwater left after a storm moves through the area?
For kids it’s just so spontaneous an act. Growing up in the city I especially remember how the rainwater would suddenly run down the street and we would try to dam it up or find a twig or wooden popsicle stick to act as a small boat. As adults we always try to run from the rain where as children enjoy and embrace raindrops and enjoy the rain’s brief visit.
As a person with a weather background I usually try to plan my day so as not to get wet by being caught in the rain unprepared. I can remember an incident just a few years ago that still makes me laugh when I think about it.
The forecast for the day called for just a 10% chance of rain for the morning hours increasing to 60% in the late afternoon. I opted for a morning bike ride thinking I would be off the trail and home before any rain occurred. The ride on the bike trail was for 22 miles, 11 up and 11 back. As I started the ride it was a beautiful summer morning with sunshine and a temperature close to 70 degrees.
Along the trail I could see the water glistening off the river surface and the hillside on the opposite side was covered with the new blooms of the white native Rhododendrum. The natives are the last to bloom. First we have the purple red, lavender and yellow hybrids that bloom in early May and are mostly confined to home landscaping and by mid-June the white and lavender Native Mountain Laurel make their appearance.
Everything was going along fine and already I was planning a lunch break over in Confluence. Above I noticed a few clouds through the tree canopy and as I pedaled the clouds seem to increase and grow darker. The sky continued to darken and a distant rumble of thunder could be heard. What to do, continue or turn around?
As I pondered the situation a few drops of rain could be heard amongst the trees. Suddenly the rain started to come down much harder and since I was at the halfway point without my rain gear I made the decision to head back as I always keep extra clothes in the car. The rain was coming down hard enough that I could barely see across the river. Fortunately, no more thunder could be heard so I just put my mind to getting to shelter back in Ohiopyle.
As I rode the trail was just one big puddle and I was really getting soaked. By the time I got back to town the rain had subsided. Sure enough some children were riding their bikes and splashing in the newly formed puddles.
As for me water was even coming out of my shoes and dripping from the clothes that completely soaked me from head to foot. Quickly I made for the car and got into some dry clothes as the image of the Mountain Weather Man getting caught in the rain was too much to bear.
I did laugh to myself about the 10% chance for rain and many times since I don the rain gear even if it is only 10%.
Today I enjoy the rains that come to my path. They are part of life and it’s always great to see the kids and the puddles.
They just love the opportunity for spontaneous play. As adults we should give it a try.
