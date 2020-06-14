HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced the appointment of Corey J. Snyder as manager of the Linn Run State Park Complex, based in Westmoreland County.
Snyder is the former manager at Tyler State Park, Bucks County.
“Coming from a heavily visited state park in the southeast, Corey is a skilled administrator whose qualifications and public relations background were valued highly in his past assignment,” said Dunn. “His leadership can only enhance what visitors now find at the three state parks comprising the Linn Run State Park Complex.”
Snyder will oversee Linn Run’s 612 acres, where a wide range of recreational activities are offered at the Westmoreland County facility.
Named for the high-quality trout stream, Linn Run, the park offers scenic, wooded areas for picnicking, hiking, and cabin rentals. Forbes State Forest borders the park, offering 50,000 acres for outdoor recreation.
The complex also is comprised of Laurel Mountain State Park in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, a 493-acre tract where downhill skiing first was offered in 1939; and Laurel Summit State Park, a six-acre picnic area in Westmoreland County offering panoramic views of Linn Run on the summit of Laurel Mountain.
“I’ve waited a long time for the opportunity to return to southwestern Pennsylvania and work at the Linn Run complex,” Snyder said. “While I’m ready and eager to get started, I’m also extremely grateful and humbled by those who have helped me along the way. I thank them for their patience, understanding and time.”
The complex manager began his DCNR career in 2011 as a park manager trainee, working out of the Bedford County-based Region 3 office.
He served for five years as manager of the Memorial Lake State Park Complex in Lebanon County, and three years as Tyler State Park manager.
Snyder succeeds Doug Finger, who retired as manager of the Linn Run complex.
The new manager is an U.S. Army veteran, serving with the Infantry from 2006 to 2010, including deployment in Iraq, 2008-2009.
A native of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Snyder 40, holds an associate degree in forest recreation from Paul Smith’s College; a bachelor’s degree in park and recreation management from California University of Pennsylvania; and a master’s degree in geography from California University of Pennsylvania.
He and his wife, Lauren, are the parents of one son, Mason.
