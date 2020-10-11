MEDIA, Pa. — Do not miss out on the opportunity to win up to $500 in the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest. The program was designed not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the careless and illegal act of littering, and how it threatens the environment across the Commonwealth. The deadline for submissions of October 31st is fast approaching!
Photos must be taken in Pennsylvania and will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter. Contestants (amateur photographers only) will be divided into two classes — students (through 12th Grade) and adults. Six prizes (three to each group) will be awarded with the first-place winner receiving $500, second-place $250 and third- place $100. Entrants are also encouraged to safely coordinate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of their efforts. Extra judging points will be awarded for this added effort.
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no bigger than 8x10) should be sent to PRC Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org. Included with all photos must be the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how they learned of the contest. Students must also include age, grade and name of school. Entries submitted without all the requirements will be disqualified! Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
Sponsors for the 2020 contest include Carolyn Capaldi, Robert & Mary Capaldi, Sheetz, Inc, and Google. Additional information as well as last year’s winners can be found at prc.org/lens-litter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.