Pennsylvania’s deer season, apex of the outdoor year, opened yesterday. For only the second time, hunters have a full weekend to enjoy the woods in pursuit of whitetails. Pennsylvania law long prohibited hunting on Sunday, but last year the Legislature enacted hunting privileges on certain identified Sundays, including the Sunday following the opening Saturday of deer season. That continues this year, so it’s lawful to hunt today. But no hunting is permitted on any subsequent Sundays.
There is no part of Pennsylvania where deer hunting is more popular than here in the state’s southwest corner. That wasn’t always true, but in recent decades deer density and hunter effort in this part of the state have surpassed other regions.
By some measures, that trend is most evident in the extreme western part of our region. The Game Commission identifies that reach as Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 2A. Here, we often refer to the same landscape as “the Lowlands,” because it lies west of Chestnut Ridge and the mountains —western Fayette County, all of Greene, and Washington County’s southern rim.
A recent press release from the Game Commission lauded the state’s impressive density of antlered buck kills by hunters per square mile, surpassing all other states except Michigan. Our lowlands bested even the Pennsylvania average in the 2020/21 hunting seasons. Statewide across Pennsylvania, hunters last year tagged 3.8 bucks per square mile. But in our lowlands, hunters brought home an average of 4.5 bucks for every square mile — almost a full buck better, statistically speaking.
Lowland hunters here set the same high standard with antlerless does. Pennsylvania’s statewide kill density on antlerless deer last year was 5.6 per square mile. But in WMU 2A, “the Lowlands” of southwestern Pennsylvania, hunters tagged 6.5 antlerless deer for every square mile.
Meanwhile, our mountain region, identified by the Game Commission as Wildlife Management Unit 2C, fell slightly short of the statewide density of both bucks and antlerless deer killed by hunters in 2020/21. WMU 2C embraces eastern Fayette County, east of Rte. 119, eastern Westmoreland, and all of Somerset County. Hunters there in the higher elevations took 2.9 bucks and 5.3 antlerless deer per square mile during the 2020/21 seasons.
That shortfall is not surprising or unexpected. Our mountain region is more extensively wooded than the lowlands, and deer are less vulnerable to hunters in extensive forested tracts than in fragmented woodlots which characterize our lowland landscape.
From a statewide perspective, our region falls “in the middle” in public lands available to hunters. With the Forbes State Forest, Ryerson Station and Ohiopyle state parks, plus several tracts of state game lands in the mountains and the lowlands, we have far more public hunting opportunities than most of the state’s southern half. But our public land resources don’t approach the extensive reach of the state forests, game lands, and the Allegheny National Forest in northern Pennsylvania. Still, if a hunter here wants to find a place to hunt, it’s there. And the mountain public tracts offer solitude and a near wilderness-quality experience.
Our resource management agencies make a special effort to accommodate hunters and encourage success during deer season. The Game Commission has identified several “Deer Focus Areas” on game lands in WMUs 2A and 2C, notably on State Game Lands 111 near Confluence, and parts of State Game Lands 296 just north of Perryopolis. The Game Commission is encouraging deer hunters to try these areas where habitat projects are creating additional browse for deer, and where hunter access has been improved. A map of all Deer Focus Areas is available on the Game Commission’s map page at www.pgc.pa.gov
Some roads on game lands that are normally closed to motorized travel are open during the deer season, encouraging hunter access to remote areas. Another map on the Game Commission site shows “Seasonally open roads.”
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer is a growing concern for deer hunters and has already wrought changes to the way hunter-killed deer are processed and transported in the state. However, it is important for hunters to note that no cases of CWD have yet been documented in WMU 2A — “the Lowlands.” CWD has, however, been detected in wild deer in far eastern Somerset County within WMU 2C, and that part of Somerset County is designated a “Disease Management Area (DMA).” Hunters may not transport a whole deer outside a DMA. The deer must be processed by a butcher within the DMA, or the hunter can remove the meat from the “high-risk” parts, which include the brain, eyes, and spinal cord. The de-boned meat, separated from “high-risk” parts may be transported. DMA boundaries and transport restrictions are available on the Game Commission website.
The popular Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) program, through which hunters donate venison to the needy, took an unfortunate hit this year when the one participating butcher in Greene County dropped out of the program. HSH officials are searching for another butcher to process the approximately 200 deer donated last year in Greene County. Currently, the only participating HSH butcher in Greene and Fayette counties is Haines Custom Butchering at Gibbon Glade, Fayette County.
The deer season continues through Dec. 11, with the exception of Sunday, Dec. 5. The entire season this year is “concurrent,” meaning hunters may take an antlered buck or antlerless deer — with appropriate licensing — on any day, including the first week. Antler restrictions remain in force unchanged from recent years.
