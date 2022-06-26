The Keystone Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (Keystone PVA) and the Greene County Bassmasters held their 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans on Sunday, June 12.
Participants met at the American Legion Post 940 marina in West Brownsville. Bass fishing boats were provided by members of the Greene County Bassmasters for the fishing event on the Monongahela River, and their owners served as boat captains. Each disabled veteran was teamed with a boat captain, who also provided fishing equipment, if needed, and expertise.
Tom Landish of Monongahela, a frequent boat captain, has underwritten much of the cost of the tournament through his establishment of the Tom Landish Fund at the Pittsburgh Foundation. A total of $1,500 is offered in prize money, with the top team receiving $500. Each of the winners also receives an award plaque.
The event is organized by Greene County Bassmasters President Larry Freeman of Waynesburg, Tom Strang, who is a Board member and membership officer of Keystone PVA, and Tom’s wife Agnes, who is also the volunteer coordinator of Keystone PVA.
The winners of this year’s tournament are as follows;
First place (for the second year in a row): Bill Kronander, boat captain from Roscoe, with Keystone PVA chapter president and veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, with a total catch of 10.67 pounds. They also had the biggest single bass, weighing 4.41 pounds.
Second place: Sam Crawford, boat captain from Holbrook, with veteran Rob Morris of Grindstone, with a total catch of 9.83 pounds. They also had the second-biggest bass at 3.45 pounds.
Third place: Philip Richardson, boat captain from Holbrook, with veteran Jim Moore from Houston, Pa., with a total catch of 8.21 pounds.
Fourth place: Chad Script, boat captain from Roscoe, with veteran Tom Strang from Cecil Township, with a total catch 7.28 pounds.
Fifth place: Steve Shawley, boat captain from Waynesburg, with veteran John Keller from Ford City, with a total catch of 5.28 pounds.
Sixth place: John Suhan, boat captain from Smithton, with veteran Frank Steck from Smock, with a total catch 3.89 pounds.
Seventh place: Pete Evanovich, boat captain from Holbrook, with veteran David Gifford from Pittsburgh, with a total catch 2.70 pounds.
For the first time, the Greene County Bassmasters and Keystone PVA will organize a second tournament during the year, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. Past participants will be invited to return and compete. Anyone else interested in the event should call the Keystone PVA office at 412-781-2474.
These tournaments are among many activities and programs provided by the Paralyzed Veterans of America to improve the quality of life of paralyzed veterans. In addition, the PVA advocates for the best available health care for veterans, continued medical research, bringing education programs to veterans through Zoom programs, providing service officers to assist paralyzed veterans with applying for Department of Veterans Affairs financial and medical benefits; protecting veterans’ and disability rights; working for the removal of architectural barriers, and providing other sports programs.
Keystone PVA also supports outdoor recreation such as hunting and fishing, Trout fishing with Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.; air rifle competition; wheelchair games such as basketball and bowling; plus participation in Veterans National Wheelchair games competition.
Veterans who have experienced a spinal cord injury (SCI) or have a spinal cord disease are eligible to join Keystone PVA at no charge and with no obligation. Associate membership is open to people who are not paralyzed and/or not veterans at $25 annually. Contact the Keystone PVA office, 412-781-2474, if interested.
