The 2020-2021 hunting licenses went on sale June 22. Since then, I have heard from a lot of folks who were surprised to learn that the special allocation of antlerless deer permits for designated DMAP units within the DMA for CWD here in our region. And just in case you aren’t familiar with all that alphabet soup, let me clarify,
DMAP means “Deer Management Assistance Program.” DMA means “Disease Management Area.” CWD means “Chronic Wasting Disease.” DMAs were established to help manage the spread of CWD in areas where captive or wild deer have found to be infected with CWD. Special DMAP units were established within some DMAs to allow hunters to obtain extra antlerless deer permits to help reduce the deer herd in those areas as an effort to halt the spread of CWD. Because the Game Commission drafted a new CWD Response Plan that was finalized early this year, those special DMAP units and extra DMAP permits have been eliminated.
At the April Game Commission meeting, however, the board of commissioners approved increased antlerless licenses in Wildlife Management Units where CWD had been detected.
They also approved a return to a concurrent antlered and antlerless deer season during the entire two-week firearms deer season in those Wildlife Management Units affected by CWD. These measures have replaced the need for DMAP permits in the CWD areas.
The commissioners will vote to give final approval to the new CWD Response Plan. If approved, a number of Enhanced Surveillance Units can be established in areas where DMA boundaries have been expanded. Additional DMAP permits will likely then be available to increase opportunities for hunters to harvest deer and provide samples for CWD testing. Details on availability of DMAP permits within ESUs is expected to be available by Saturday, Aug. 1.
The overall news regarding the latest finding about CWD are not encouraging as the disease continues to spread and get worse in established areas. The Game Commission tested 15,686 wild deer in 2019 and 204 animals tested positive for CWD.
The top three counties for CWD-infected deer were Bedford County with 99 new cases, Fulton County with 56 new cases and Blair County with 30 new cases. Cambria, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Somerset and Westmoreland counties all had at least one deer detected with CWD. Of the 161 wild elk tested, none were positive for CWD.
All DMAs become larger. DMA 2 grew from 6,715 square miles last year to 7,470 square miles currently. DMA 2 now comprises all or portions of Indiana, Cambria, Clearfield, Centre, Union, Snyder, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, and Adams counties. DMA 3 is now 1,233 square miles, up from 1,119 last year, and includes portions of Jefferson, Clearfield, Indiana, Armstrong, and Clarion counties. DMA 4 is now about 743 square miles, up from 346 a year ago and now includes portions of Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties.
New state record certified
On the evening of May 24, Jonathan Pierce of Philadelphia landed an enormous flathead catfish from the Schuylkill River near East Falls.
Pierce had previously taken a flathead that weighed 37 pounds, so he realized this fish was much bigger. Using a scale borrowed from a friend, it indicated the huge catfish weighed 57 pounds, which was several pounds more than the current state record flathead.
To qualify as a new state record, a fish must be weighed on a certified scale in front of witnesses. The fish must be examined and positively identified for species by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission personnel.
Finally, a state record fish application including color photographs must be submitted for review and certification by PFBC officials.
Pierce was unable to locate a certified scale to weigh his fish that night, so he kept the catfish alive in a 40-gallon aerated container at his home until the next day. When the monster flathead finally made it to a certified scale, its weight was officially recorded as 56 pounds, 3 ounces. It also measured 50 inches long with a girth of 287/8 inches.
Pierce’s catch easily topped the previous state record, a 50-pound, 7-ounce flathead catfish taken in April 2019 from the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County. After keeping his record catfish alive through the weighing and verification process, Pierce released the fish alive back to the Schuylkill River.
An invasion takes place
The PFBC has confirmed that in late May 21 northern snakeheads moved past the Conowingo Dam into the Conowingo Pool, a 14-mile-long section of the Susquehanna River located between the Conowingo Dam in Maryland and the Holtwood Dam in Pennsylvania.
Northern snakeheads are an invasive species of fish native to China, Russia, and Korea. Snakeheads were first discovered in the mid-Atlantic region in 2002 In a pond and Maryland. They quickly spread to the lower Potomac River system and established a breeding population.
The first snakeheads in Pennsylvania were found in July 2004 in Meadow Lake, Philadelphia County, and later in the lower Schuylkill and Delaware rivers. Snakeheads were caught in 2018 from Octoraro Creek in Lancaster County, a tributary that enters the Susquehanna River below the Conowingo Dam. A single snakehead caught from the Monongahela River near Braddock was verified in the fall of 2019.
The recent snakehead invasion to the lower Susquehanna River occurred via the fish passage systems used at the Conowingo Dam to assist migrating American shad during their spring spawning runs.
Over four days in mid-May, lift operators detected 35 northern snakeheads within the fish lift. Fourteen of them were able to be netted and removed, but 21 of the invasive fish were able to enter the Conowingo Pool.
The PFBC reminds anglers that possession, transport, and importation of a live snakehead is unlawful in both Pennsylvania and Maryland. Any of these invasive fish that are caught should be killed and disposed of properly or consumed. (I have tried snakeheads and can verify they are excellent eating.) Anglers who suspect they have caught a snakehead are encouraged to not release it, and report it to the PFBC at 610-847-2442 or by sending an email to tgrabowski@pa.gov.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
