With temperatures this past week in the 80s many folks took to the stores and garden centers to get supplies and needed essentials for the upcoming garden season.
April can be a tricky month as evidenced by the fact that in addition to the summer-like temperatures we have experienced, we also had a few mornings of frost, especially in low-lying areas, and the higher elevations of the county where elevation plays a role in temperatures usually being about 5 degrees cooler than in lower elevation locations.
Frost likes to form when the winds die down and the clouds depart leaving skies clear so that any heat received from the sun is quickly radiated out to space once the sun goes down. This is known as Radiation Cooling.
A high pressure weather system is also usually nearby or overhead to set the stage for the clear skies and lack of wind. Another factor that plays a large part in frost formation is that cold air is heavier than warm air and likes to settle into valley bottoms and low spots when skies are clear and winds light.
Sometimes in as little distance as a football field temperature can vary by 4 or 5 degrees especially if the area is open and sloping downward. Good advice is to keep those newly purchased plants close to the house and better yet to cover them or bring them inside if frost threatens. The weather forecasts are usually on the mark when there is a threat of frost.
Temperatures in late April can drop below freezing on any given day and frost is possible until the end of May in the mountains; however, in urban areas early May is usually the safe date. Mid-May is usually OK for planting in areas outside the city but again if you want to be confident late May is best as we all know that Mother Nature can surprise us with unusual weather events.
One of these surprises occurred on April 28th, 1928 when nearby Somerset received an almost unbelievable 38 inches of snow. Our nearby mountains had over 20 inches and the city of Uniontown recorded an 8-inch accumulation.
Another surprise occurred on April 1st, 1923 when Corry, Pennsylvania recorded a low temperature of 5 degrees below zero. The city of Uniontown recorded a low temperature of 21 degrees as late as April 28th.
Keep an eye on any early planting but better yet only use plants that can handle a bit of cold or wait for the safe dates.
