Few things are as satisfying as enjoying a welcome break from winter in the form of an unseasonably pleasant day.
That’s especially true if the nice weather allows getting out and doing something interesting — like fishing. Feb. 3 was one of those wonderful winter breaks this year that prompted me to shake some off-season dust and make a day trip to do a little fly-fishing with some friends.
In recent weeks, I was emailing back and forth with my friend Tom Lanyi from Carlisle about fishing and fly patterns. As part of those discussions, I had promised to send him some special fly-tying material that I had stashed somewhere in my extensive collection of such stuff.
Around Jan. 31, I received an email from him with the intriguing subject line: Cumberland Valley trout are calling you. The message also included a photo of a nice brown trout curled up in the bottom of a landing net.
Tom had caught the fish on Big Spring Creek the day before and used it as a little visual enticement for the invitation that accompanied the picture. He advised me the weather report for Monday was sunny skies with temperatures in the high 50s and was planning to fish Yellow Breeches Creek that day. He suggested that instead of sending the fly material in the mail, I should bring it down and fish with him that day. It was a tempting offer.
Preoccupied with wintertime chores around the house, I had been paying no attention to the weather reports that week, so the favorable forecast caught me unaware. But after consulting the weather app on my phone for confirmation of that happy prediction, I was in and dashed off a message to Tom telling him to expect me.
We met for breakfast that Monday morning in the town of Boiling Springs with our mutual friend Ken Okorn of Mechanicsburg. The restaurant was just a few hundred yards from the upper end of the catch-and-release section of the Yellow Breeches, so we were geared up and ready to fish by 11 a.m.
That special-regulation area of the Yellow Breeches is quite popular and sees lots of fishing pressure year-round. Even though it was a Monday, I wasn’t surprised to see more than a few other anglers out to enjoy some fishing in the glorious weather of the day. There is a well-worn trail along the stream, and my companions and I hiked downstream a bit until we found an ample piece of unoccupied water. After a half hour of casting, however, none of us had even a strike, so we moved on.
At our next spot, Ken landed a brown trout and Tom hooked a nice rainbow. Ken took me farther downstream to one of his favorite spots and after an hour and a half or more, neither of us were able to move a fish. I was beginning to resign myself to the fact that the visiting team might be destined to endure a shutout for the day.
Because the water was cold and extremely clear, all the flies I had tried so far were darker, natural looking patterns. Figuring I had nothing to lose at that point, I tied on an orange Glo-Bug, a bright egg imitation in size 14. Fifteen minutes later, a small wild brown grabbed the gaudy offering. The little trout was barely five inches long, but at least I could say I caught something.
As we started our way back upstream, Ken suggested that I try a fast run about 100 yards above where we had been fishing. I had noticed that spot and hadn’t seen anyone fish it all afternoon. I manage to hook and land a 13-inch rainbow there, which fought like a tiger in the swift current.
A similar run another 50 yards upstream produced two more brown trout and a 14-inch rainbow. So within less than a half hour, I managed to cap the day with five trout landed, not to mention spending time with good friends on the water. I can think of no better tonic for the winter blues than that.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
