Trees
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the Earth’s sweet flowing breast.
A tree that looks at God all day
And lifts her leafy arms to pray.
A tree that may in summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair.
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
Joyce Kilmer wrote this beautiful poem over 100 years ago and it still resonates today. His life was cut short on July 20, 1918, when he was killed by a German sniper on the battlefield in France. He was born in New Jersey in 1886 and before the war he was a journalist and poet who celebrated the common beauty of the natural world.
His poem today still inspires people and it has done much to bring an awareness of our environment.
On a bike ride in Ohiopyle I was reminded of my visit to the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest in North Carolina. Many of the trees in the Memorial Forest are over 450 years old, and have circumferences of 20 feet and stand over 100 feet tall. While the Tulip Poplar trees along our bike trail in Ohiopyle are not nearly as big, they do present a beautiful sight. The Poplar’s light yellow flowers can be viewed from the railroad bridge on the trail and the air has a noticeable sweet scent to it. The tree is easy to identify as they grow straight without any branches until the very top. Next time you see one of these awesome trees it will remind you of Joyce Kilmer’s poem.
