Can you believe that already fall is here?
It seems like just a few weeks ago the spring wildflowers covered our hillsides and the trees were beginning to leaf out. Summer followed and hopefully you got to do at least some of the things you had planned for the warm season as the weather pattern is definitely moving towards cooler temperatures.
As we close out the month of September our average temperatures fall from a high of 82 at the beginning of the month to 72 by months end. Mornings see a drop from 58 on the first to 48 by the 30th.
Back in 1983 the temperature in Uniontown on the 25th of September sank all the way down to 29 degrees with a widespread early frost. In the mountains temperatures were in the low to mid 20s on that day. Most years any frost that wants to visit holds off until October and there have been a few recent years when we made it to nearly November.
Rainfall in September averages 2.80 inches in Uniontown and just over 4 inches in the mountains. On September 21st, 1950 3.11 inches of rain filled area streams and caused a bit of flooding.
The cooler temperatures are in response to the shortening amounts of daylight. On September 1st sunrise is at 6:47 a.m. and sunset is at 7:52 p.m. By the end of the month the sun rises at 7:18 a.m. and sets at 7:04 p.m.
Across the nation the shorter days are not having much effect on the heat and drought that persists in the west. The worst drought in 1,200 years continues to plague the west and it has lasted an astonishing 22 years in some places.
Monsoon rains did help a bit but several inches of rain in a short period of time just ravaged the dry hillsides sending torrents of mud and debris onto roads and quickly filling streams. With climate continuing to impact the west with drought, heat and dried up streams, folks who live there are beginning to question what the future holds. All indications seem to be pointing to continued troubles for the west.
The hurricane season had a delayed start this year but as I write this Hurricane Fiona has just devastated Puerto Rico and is being followed by a developing storm that looks to be a problem this week.
An interesting article in the Insurance Underwriter monthly publication discussed the fact that many insurance companies are pulling back from writing policies in areas that continue to see storms and fires. Homeowners policies in Florida are hard to come by and only a few companies are willing provide coverage.
Homeowners policies are also expensive and hard to get in California where fires in recent years have wiped out entire towns. All of this makes living in Southwestern Pennsylvania a bit more comfortable than the rest of the country.
As we move into the first few weeks of autumn the forecast is for temperatures to average below normal and rainfall to be about average. Should be a nice time to get out and enjoy the beauty that our area offers.
On the bike trail this morning a light mist was rising from the river and the sunlight was dancing off the wet leaves from an overnight light rain. The dappled sunlight was beautiful and I got off the bike and sat on a bench just listening to the JOY of NATURE.
Wow what a day.
