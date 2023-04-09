The Fairchance Exchange Club is gearing-up for the Annual Youth Fish Derby on April 15th at the Community Park Canoe Canal.
This annual event attracts hundreds of youths aged 2 through 15 years of age. This event is organized by the Fairchance Exchange Club members and is sponsored with donations received from local businesses and residents. The Fairchance Exchange Club is a USC 501 c (3) organization, all donations are tax deductible. The long-range plan for this event is to raise enough money to cover the cost of dredging and cleaning the Canoe Canal Pond.
This is the second year the Fairchance Exchange Club will be organizing this event for the community youth league. In the past Cliff Kay, a local business man, with family and friends, took-on the task of organizing this event keeping childhood memories alive for Fairchance and the surrounding community.
The derby is an exciting time for both the children and parents. Memories of catching the big one or a tagged fish for a special prize will be forever fixed in their minds.
Ten or more new bicycles, 20 fishing poles and many other prizes will be awarded again this year. Catching a Golden Trout for a cash prize or the first two youths of each age group to catch a tagged fish will have their choice of a bicycle and the largest trout of the day will receive a prize.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 15 with the derby starting at 8 a.m. and closing at 12 noon. Five age groups will be represented in the derby: four years and under, five to seven, eight to 10, 11 to 13-and-14, and 15-year-olds. All will be identified with a separate wrist band upon registration. The color will designate the age group. You must have a wristband to receive a prize.
Announcement of the rules will take place at 7:50 a.m. with the fish derby starting 8 a.m. Prizes will be given out till 12 noon, which will be the end of the derby. Youth up to 15 may fish all day with a limit of three trout. All other fish are catch and release. There will be Fairchance Club Exchange members monitoring the derby to answer any questions pertaining to the rules of the event. These monitors will be wearing colored identifying vests for recognition.
RULES
n Limit of three trout per child
n First tagged fish from each age group will have a choice of a bicycle or they may choose an alternate gift. To receive prizes, the child along with their guardian will take the tagged fish to the prize area where the tag will be removed from the trout.
n First three Golden Trout caught will receive a cash prize
n One fishing pole per child
n All fishing to be done from shore. No bridge fishing or wading.
n Canal side nearest Sheldon Avenue will be reserved and sectioned-off with netting for children four years and under.
n Parents may assist the child, if necessary, to reel in the fish but is not permitted to take full control of the fishing pole
n No alcohol or controlled substances are permitted in the park
Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided for all while supplies last. Weather permitting it may be crowded so please respect others around you.
A registration form must be completed for each child participating. Forms will be available at the registration table at the event.
If you have any questions or concerns call 724-564-1267.
