For me the Fall or Autumn season begins on September 1st and runs through the end of November. It is known as the meteorological fall season.
September and May are my favorite months as the weather is usually on the fair side with sunny warm days and cool nights. Already the signs of fall are showing up in our woods and along our roadsides. The colorful fall wildflowers grace our open meadows with yellow Goldenrod and the Lavender Wild Asters. Sunflowers dot backyards and I love how they turn their heads all day to face the sun.
In the woods a few leaves float to the ground as Mother Nature prepares for the big color show next month. Mama deer are showing the little ones how to find those tasty morsels and prepare for the coming of winter. Mornings seem to be most active and caution should be observed in driving as there seem to be an abundance of deer this season.
As we ready for fall and leave summer behind most folks are of the opinion that it was a good summer. Area gardens and crops did well as rainfall was adequate and so was the sunshine.
The Uniontown area had a total of 16 days when the temperature hit 90 degrees or better. June had the most at seven and the highest at 95 degrees. In the mountains only one day of 90 was observed.
Overall temperature were slightly above normal for the summer, but compared to other places it was a nice season. Rainfall was about normal and due to the fact that summer rainfall is so scattered it is hard to get a total every place. Overall most areas got what they needed.
August had rain on 18 days and July had 15 days. Many of those days saw just a quick passing shower and the rain did not interfere with summer activities.
Weather people tell us that this year has been a continuation of the La Nina weather pattern that developed last year and looks to continue for the foreseeable future. This probably means more heat and drought out west. They also say that it is very unusual to have such a long duration La Nina and the weather situation in the west is dire as lakes and streams continue to be affected by the intense heat and drought.
So far the La Nina pattern has avoided much in the way of hurricanes but it is now September and some development is taking place. Mid-September is the peak of the season and some memorable storms have ravaged the Coastline in October and even into November.
Looking ahead for Southwestern Pennsylvania the forecast for fall is for temperatures to continue to be a bit above normal and rainfall about normal.
Since this is usually our drier season looks like lots of nice sunny mild days are in the forecast, a great time to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty of our area.
