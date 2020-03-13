Well, we did it! We found another issue to differ over: concurrent deer seasons.
That simply means we will be hunting does and bucks at the same time. But of course, some hunters love that idea and others hate it.
We have already been doing this for some time now. Now, Saturday of the first week becomes antlerless opening day and then runs concurrently with the second week of “regular deer season.
I am in that category of hunters who remembers the old days.
Then there were two straight weeks of buck season then three days of antlerless hunting. Nowadays, this class of hunters seems to have to adjust to changes on a yearly basis and these adjustments come hard . I personally adjusted to the change of opening day from Monday to Saturday even though it was quite inconvenient for me but I did it.
Apparently many hunters felt the same way I did because the Game Commission reports that they sold over 3,000 hunting licenses last season than in prior years. Some hunters declared that the Game Commission would lie about the number of licenses sold because they would never” admit that hunters opted out of hunting because of this new regulation. The fact that his coming season, a Sunday will be inserted for hunting so we won’t be have a gap between opening day and the rest of the week. This may take the sting out of the whole issue for most.
It’s been a mild, great winter. I can only remember one really bad storm and of course it happened on a Sunday. So there should not be many winter-killed animals and birds. No excuse for winter feeding of animals that don’t need it. Perhaps the old groundhog was right after all?
Turkeys are already gobbling in some areas so it’s time to get geared up for preseason scouting. It’s a bit early to try to pinpoint gobblers because they will be traveling around trying to round up hens and to follow hens as they search around for a good nesting site. But if the population of wild turkeys has decreased, as reports say they have, it might be time to get up early and ride around at good spots just listening for areas they could be worthy of checking out later on.
It’s surely time to start limbering up the mouth calls, sanding the box calls and applying a good sandpaper scratching to the slate calls. Remember to get some Permanone tick spray, to spray your camouflage outer clothes and jackets and boots, and let them air dry. Do not put the spray on your skin. I spray my clothes yearly with this and my pop-up blind as well. I spend a good amount of hours in my blind and ticks crawling around I really don’t want. I also tuck in a small insect repellent in my gear to ward off flies and mosquitos from buzzing around the windows of my bllnd.
I start every spring turkey season determined to pare my gear to a minimum. But by opening day, it is always as heavy as ever. My friend Joanie gave me a Mossy Oak water canteen that looks like a whiskey decanter. It’s flat and perfect for toting water but I have to hide it from my preacher lest he should think that one of his Sunday School teachers strolls around the woods drinking liquor.
I have spring fever, I admit it. These warm days we have enjoyed this winter make me itchy to get into the woods.
Shirley Grenoble is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
