Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports that with the mild after-Christmas temperatures, beaver trappers have found open water in areas where nuisance complaints had been received.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two individuals were given warnings for safety-zone violations.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was cited for the unlawful taking of an antlered deer.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a good harvest during the rifle deer season. Schuster reports he checked several big deer that were harvested within the county.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to harvesting an antlered deer during the rifle deer season without possessing a hunting license. The woman posted a picture of the buck to social media and attempted to buy her license after she found out Game Wardens were looking for her.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports charges have been filed against a Fayette County man for shooting an antlerless deer from the road. The deer was on private property and only 15 yards from a cabin. The man then loaded the deer into his truck and never tagged it.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Westmoreland County man has been charged with disturbing traps. The man removed and destroyed four traps that were lawfully set.
Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports multiple individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait. Not only does this create an unfair advantage and diminish fair chase it contributes to the spread of wildlife disease.
Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports several trophy class white-tailed deer were taken in Greene County this past season.
Somerset County Game Warden Zachary Edwards reports a defendant was recently sentenced to up to 18 months incarceration and over $1,600 in fines and costs stemming from a 2018 out-of-season poaching incident. Calls and tips from the public were instrumental in the culmination of the case which involved half a dozen deer and numerous locations and properties.
Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports two individuals were charged with multiple violations for attempting to unlawfully take a black bear during the overlap with the rifle deer/bear season. The men observed the bear from a vehicle on a public road, exited their vehicle and discharged multiple rounds at the bear on private property. Multiple charges are pending.
Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports one individual was charged for multiple Game and Wildlife Code violations after he failed to produce a hunting license after being questioned about not wearing any fluorescent orange. The individual provided a false name, then fled to his residence. After an investigation, it was determined that the individual did not possess a hunting license. Multiple charges are pending.
