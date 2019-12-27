Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was warned for using the State Game Lands 51 shooting range without purchasing the required hunting or furtaker license, or range permit.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles. T. Schuster reports an individual was warned for deer hunting without the required amount of daylight fluorescent orange.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two individuals were cited for spotlighting after hours, spotlighting with a firearm in the vehicle, and attempting to unlawfully take a white-tailed deer.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of the firearms deer season.
Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports two individuals were charged with multiple violations for the unlawful taking of an antlered white-tailed deer on the opening day of the statewide antlered deer season. The individuals observed the deer from the road, then exited the vehicle and harvested the deer within a short distance of the road.
Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports one individual was charged for not tagging his traps and warned for multiple other violations.
Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports multiple individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of deer season in WMU 2A. One individual also was cited for unlawfully shooting a 9-point buck in the baited area that morning.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports an individual was observed shooting a turkey from the road. The investigation led to an individual in the neighboring county where the bird and critical evidence were recovered. Charges were filed for using a vehicle, shooting from the road and unlawful killing. The individual pleaded guilty.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports an individual was tracking a deer he shot the day before in archery season. Upon seeing a deer under a tree and having no possible way to confirm it was the deer from the day before, the individual shot the deer three times with his handgun. Not the same deer! Charges have been filed.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports during an investigation on behalf of the Ohio DNR, evidence was discovered not only for the Ohio case, but also for charges here in Pennsylvania.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports that, while patrolling in Indiana County during bear season, he came upon multiple untagged antlered deer heads. The investigation determined who had harvested each deer and that all of the individuals still possessed their tags. Charges were filed.
