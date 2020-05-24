Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties Land Management Group Supervisor Dan Puhala reports Game Commission habitat crews were hard at work during COVID-19 shooting range closures. Crews had the opportunity to make the most of a difficult situation and completed several needed repairs and restorations to the State Game Lands 203 ranges that surely will be noticed.
Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports that a warning was issued to an Elizabeth Township man for attempting to dump tree limbs on Hunter Access property at a parking area.
Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports that as Pennsylvania continues with Stay-at-Home orders, more and more people are taking advantage of state game lands as a destination for outdoor activities such as hiking and nature watching. While those activities are lawful and permitted, some such as ATV riding and removal of native plants are not. When using a game lands for recreation, it is recommended to read the complete list of regulations at www.pgc.pa.gov or on signs in parking areas.
Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports that calls about well-intentioned individuals handling young wildlife are on the rise with the start of spring. Please remember to leave young wildlife alone and do not handle the animals. Most times the parent is nearby and will return to care for the young. Please watch from a distance and keep pets away from wildlife.
Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports that the May 2 statewide turkey opener was one of the busiest in recent memory. Hunters were enjoying turkey season in every corner of the district. Most reported at least hearing turkeys and several were successful in their pursuit of a bearded bird.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports multiple individuals were given citations for riding motorized vehicles on State Game Lands 51 and 296.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a man received a citation for spotlighting after 11 p.m.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports seeing an increase in state game lands use. “I have encountered more people than normal searching for mushrooms, hiking, and fishing on state game lands,” Harvey said.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports finding more dumped garbage than normal. Numerous citations have been filed.
Somerset County Game Warden Zachary Edwards reports a defendant recently pleaded guilty to littering; having spread his household trash on a local Hunter Access property near Boswell. As a reminder, landfill fees are much more reasonable than fines and court costs associated with littering and dumping. Please do your part to keep our recreational areas clean.
Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports video surveillance helped to catch multiple individuals unlawfully using a closed state game lands rifle range.
Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports individuals were recently cited for riding ATVs on state game lands. As a reminder state game lands are for public use with some restrictions, please be guided by state laws and regulations. Abuse of these lands will not be tolerated.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Latrobe man has been charged for littering after throwing household items along a Derry Township Road. Deputy Game Warden Bob Dempsey found the trash thrown over a steep embankment, and by the end of the day, had found those responsible and had them clean it up.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports investigations are being done on numerous littering and dumping cases and patrols have increased for unlawful ATV and UTV activity on Hunter Access property.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges are being filed against an individual who killed two Canada geese out of season.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports an investigation is ongoing with information received concerning the unlawful taking of deer in the West Newton area.
