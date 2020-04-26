Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports a trophy-class buck was killed in the Glassport area before the after-Christmas late season. Any information available on the whereabouts of this deer and/or the people responsible would be greatly appreciated.
Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges are being filed against an Elizabeth Township woman for operating an ATV on Hunter Access property. This individual may also be held responsible for restitution to fix a newly seeded area of a recently constructed gas line where the unlawful activity occurred.
Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports a deer hunter harvested an antlered deer during the late season using corn as bait. The deer was shot with a crossbow out of a window and died in a city park. The deer was confiscated, and the hunter received fines in excess of $550.
Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports the ranges at State Game Lands 203 are closed due to the COVID-19 virus in order to ensure social distancing during this unprecedented situation. State Game Wardens are still working and continue patrolling the area regularly to make sure everyone is adhering to the temporary restrictions.
Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports an observant sportsman reported an Ohio resident who unlawfully harvested an antlerless deer in WMU 1A on the opening day of the regular firearms deer season. Except on DMAP properties, antlerless deer were not allowed to be harvested in WMU 1A for another week. However, the deer was tagged using a WMU 2B antlerless license, where antlerless hunting was open. In addition to fine, the hunter faces the loss of his hunting privileges for at least three years.
Cambria County Game Warden Seth Mesoras reports a recent surge in outdoor activity due to coronavirus and social distancing. With this increase in activity, there have been increased complaints about illegal activity on state game lands and Hunter Access properties. Numerous citations have been issued for illegal ATV activity and littering.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual whose dog chased and injured a white-tailed deer recently received a citation.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual recently received a citation for driving a motorized vehicle on state game lands.
Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports several citations have been filed for trucks and ATVs being operated in areas closed to motorized vehicles on state game lands and Hunter Access properties.
Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports he recently spoke to groups from WVU and Carmichaels High school about conservation law enforcement, wildlife diseases, and becoming a Game Warden.
Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports an individual was cited for having several untagged traps.
Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence is continuing an investigation on traps set using bait visible from the air.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Derry Township man pleaded guilty to charges filed against him after he and his son – a mentored youth – were found hunting through the use of bait during the statewide deer rifle season.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports charges have been filed against four defendants for unlawfully riding dirt bikes on State Game Land 42. These unlawful users created numerous miles of trails that cut through and damaged the natural state of the land. Game Warden Brehun and Land Management Group Supervisor Anderson surveyed one specific area where this damage occurred and mapped over a 4-mile-long trail that was created. Additional costs will be added to the original charges due to these damages, some of these defendants also are being charged for fleeing and eluding.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Unity Township man has been charged for littering by depositing a burnt-up boat on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers property in Derry Township, also known as State Game Lands 411. After inspecting the boat, it was found someone tried to grind off all the identification numbers. At the conclusion of the investigation, multiple people were found to be involved. The persons responsible for dumping this boat are being held accountable for expenses of $1,200 for the towing and proper disposal of the inboard engine and remains of the fiberglass boat.
Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports three Unity Township men have been charged for shooting at a state game lands range without first securing a hunting license or range permit and for littering; they left behind empty ammo boxes, cans, targets and other debris. Warnings were given for shooting over the permitted number of rounds and for shooting at targets not permitted on the state game lands ranges. These violations were identified after videos of these men were taken and sent out on snapchat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.