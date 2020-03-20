Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports two hunters pleaded guilty to multiple citations that began as an investigation into a report of hunters using a baited area during deer season. The two were found in a tree stand that was placed near a corn feeder and mineral block. During the investigation, officers noticed deer hair near the bait, and when asked, one hunter admitted to harvesting a deer a few days prior to the investigation. In addition to citations for unlawful use of bait, both hunters received citations for failure to wear and display the required amount of fluorescent orange material while hunting from a blind and one hunter was cited for the unlawfully killed deer.
Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports an Ohio resident pleaded guilty to charges of acquiring and possessing a Pennsylvania adult resident hunting license and antlerless licenses. The subject moved out of Pennsylvania several years ago, but was using a relative’s Pennsylvania address in order to purchase resident hunting licenses in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was given a citation for the unlawful possession of a live mink.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports he has been seeing a good number of turkeys and thinks the 2020 spring gobbler season will be successful.
Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports the State Game Lands 51 shooting range has been seeing an increase in activity, most likely due to the nice weather.
Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports “red tag” season is upon us. In Indiana County, deer season never really ends as red tag season opens Feb. 1 and closes on Sept. 28. Patrols of the red tag properties are ongoing and will continue throughout the season.
Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports nearly all of the criminal charges stemming from the 2019 fall and winter hunting seasons have been adjudicated. Road hunting and overall safety violations appear to be on the rise. Four different cases involving road hunting produced nearly 20 citations that have all been adjudicated with guilty verdicts in magisterial district court. Additionally, two different safety-zone cases were investigated and completed with citations filed. In both cases three total defendants pleaded guilty, with fines totaling nearly $1,000.
Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports two juveniles have been charged for several game-law violations stemming from an incident occurring on Feb. 10. The individuals are accused of using an artificial light to locate a coyote and then firing a .22 magnum rifle from inside their vehicle stopped along a public road in an attempt to harvest the coyote.
