Sunshine brought out happy faces across Southwestern Pennsylvania as the area finally saw the cold and rain depart and be replaced with sunny skies and milder temperatures.
Just the recipe to get outside and enjoy what Southwestern Pennsylvania has to offer in the spring. Perhaps a bit of hunting for spring gobblers or fishing one of our beautiful streams is your liking.
You can certainly see the advance of spring as you travel our roadways and look up at our mountains. Each day the green line of spring vegetation moves further up the mountain. Our more urban areas are now filled with flowers, colorful shrubs and budding trees.
What really thrills me about this time of the year is the explosion of spring wildflowers that grace our hillsides and woodlands. White and red Trillium along with clumps of white Chickweed mix with purple Wild Geranium and emerging purple Phlox. Yellow Trout Lilly nod in response to the slightest of breezes and Violets in shades of purple, white, yellow and lavender brighten the ground as one walks through our woods.
Great Meadows Garden Club, member of Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania (GCFP) District X recently hosted a Wildflower Walk, organized by Diane Hughes, Wildflower Chair. Before the walk, Chris Lentz presented a program on spring and summer Wildflowers of Southwestern PA, and Martha Alexander gave her thoughts on “How to make your garden Pollinator Friendly.” Along with these presentations at the Interpretative Center in the Fort Necessity Visitor’s Center participants were also treated to a number of colorful wildflower displays at the center.
Garden Club members from Uniontown, Farmington, Washington, Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh Area, Lower Burrell and Ligonier enjoyed a box lunch then walked the Great Gorge trail at Ohiopyle State Park where retired State Park Ranger Rose Bando lead the walk to view Native Wildflowers along the trail. Over 50 members enjoyed Mother Nature’s spectacular production.
As luck would have it a steady rain fell through the morning when members were inside but by walk time the rain had dissipated and everyone enjoyed the wildflower walk.
One of the neat things about living in our area is the fact that we get to have two spring seasons.
Lower elevations get an early start on our spring growth since temperatures are some five degrees warmer so by mid-April wildflowers begin to bloom and by early May trees are budding and lots of colorful plants grace the landscape.
If you miss the spring show or want to see it again, a short drive to the mountains will ensure a second viewing, as mountain areas bloom and green-up about two weeks later than lower elevations.
It truly is a great time to be outside enjoying the beauty of all that Southwestern Pennsylvania has to offer.
Earlier today as I was on the bike trail in Ohiopyle and got to view one of our elusive River Otters, what a thrill.
