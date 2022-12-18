First day hike

Ben Moyer

Laurel Hill State Park, near Trent in Somerset County, is offering two different First Day Hikes on Jan. 1. The hikes are designed to appeal to participants with different interests and hiking abilities. Call the park to register at 814-352-8649.

 Ben Moyer

Hunting tends to dominate outdoor pages at this time of year. But the outdoors offer interest and challenge to everyone, even now when daylight is brief, and winds can blow cold.

