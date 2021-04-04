Our region offers endless choices for outdoor experience, year-round. But spring brings an outdoor overload. So many options are crammed together in April that most of us must pick our pleasure and hope to indulge in the rest next spring.
Trout fishing is an obvious favorite now, the statewide season opened yesterday and our special regulation streams like Meadow Run and Dunbar Creek never close. This column has addressed trout fishing often in past weeks, but there’s more to a day of fishing for trout than fish. April is the best time of year to enjoy the abundance and diversity of wildflowers that bloom along our trout streams. For the observant, they are a fringe benefit of fishing.
It’s important for woodland flowering plants to flower early, before the forest leaf canopy blocks the sun. Some, like hepatica have already bloomed but the most showy and colorful are yet to come.
A natural for the trout angler to notice in coming days is trout lily. Anyone, though, can appreciate the same plant by taking a walk along trails that flank our streams. Trout lily is a beautiful yellow bloom that sprouts from the dense, damp soil close to creeks. The bloom erupts from an erect stalk about five inches tall. Long ago, this same plant was known as dog-tooth violet, because the sharply pointed petals resemble a canine fang. Trout lily is a better name because the plant is a true lily. It gained its more recent name from the “squiggly” wormlike pale markings that cover the lance-shaped leaf. The markings resemble the patterns on a brook trout’s back.
Speaking of violets, there are many violet species in our woodlands. Blooms of various ones can be blue, white, yellow, or, yes, violet. One of my memorable encounters in the woods happened years ago when I was fishing far upstream in the Dunbar Creek watershed. I was intent on my casting and did not hear a large group of people approach from behind me, an astonishing surprise so far from any road. The group’s friendly and knowledgeable leader informed me they were representatives of the American Violet Society and had assembled from across the United States for their annual field trip in the Dunbar Mountains because those uplands are known to harbor one of the most diverse suites of wild violets in North America. Who knew?
About the time trout lily blooms, watch for a brilliant white flower of about a dozen slightly upturned petals, surrounding a yellow center. The bloom stands about as high as trout lily, or a little taller. It rises from among basal pale-green leaves that suggest the leaves of a squash plant in your garden, but much smaller and paler. This is bloodroot. I’m not suggesting you dig this beautiful and sometimes uncommon plant from the ground, but that’s the only way to know how it was named. If you bruise or cut the root it exudes a fluid red as blood. Native Americans used bloodroot as remedies for various ills, but modern pharmacologists are less enthusiastic. Bloodroot is best left in the ground to be enjoyed by the eyes.
Dutchman’s breeches can cover whole hillsides above our streams a week or so after bloodroot and trout lily bloom. This flower testifies to the imaginative observers who first gave names to our native plants. The blooms of Dutchman’s breeches line up along an arcing stalk, so they look like pairs of long underwear hung out on a line to dry after washing. They are closely related to bleeding hearts you may have seen in cultivated gardens.
The climax to our spring wildflower season erupts about the third week of April when white trillium covers forest hillsides, so it sometimes looks like snow has fallen. Trillium is a large, showy plant named because all its parts, including the leaves, petals, and stamens occur as multiples of three. We also have a red trillium, which is stunning to see but far less abundant than the white trillium. Painted trillium resembles the white but has lavender stripes on the petals. It’s rarely seen by trout anglers because it favors dry soils high on slopes far from streams.
Trillium is another member of the lily family. Long ago, herbalists used trillium to ease pain in childbirth, because the pistil, located at the center of the bloom, suggested a baby’s head emerging from the birth canal.
Another prize the angler or hiker may spy in the woods this month is not a flower, botanically speaking. It’s the fruiting body of an underground fungus, Morchella esculenta, but foragers know it as the morel, the choicest of all wild fungi. Look for morels from about mid-April through the first week of May. If you brown some in butter, you might forget about fried trout.
