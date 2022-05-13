A free fishing derby will be held on Sunday, May 22, at Northmoreland Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
First and second place trophies and gift certificates will be awarded for longest trout, longest carp, and longest other fish of legal size in both the adult and youth divisions. A trophy and certificate will also be awarded for the best “Catch of the Day” in both youth and adult categories. Adults age 16 and older must display a valid 2022 Pennsylvania Fishing License.
Registration is free and begins at 7:30 a.m. on the lakeside deck outside of the Activity Center. Each youth registered will receive a door prize. All contestants must be registered by 12 noon to be eligible for trophies.
Northmoreland Park is located in Apollo, Pa., and is accessible via Route 356 from Routes 56 and 66. For more information, please call the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation at (724) 830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
