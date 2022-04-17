A free fishing derby will be held on Sunday, April 24, at Mammoth Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League, Somerset Trust Company, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Registration is free for all ages and begins at Pavilion #12 at 7:15 a.m. Adults age 16 and over must display a valid 2022 Pennsylvania Fishing License. There will be a door prize drawing for all registered participants following the derby. All contestants must be registered by 12 noon to be eligible for prizes from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
First and second place trophies and merchandise will be awarded for the longest trout, longest carp, and longest other fish of legal size in both adult and youth categories. Trophies will also be awarded for the best “Catch of the Day” for youth and adults. Adults age 16 and over must display a valid 2022 Pennsylvania Fishing License.
Mammoth Park is located in Mount Pleasant Township, and is accessible via routes 981 and 982.
For more information, please call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
